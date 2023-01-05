Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Coronation Claims Office to look at historic and ceremonial roles for King Charles III’s Coronation
Process launched to help decide who will perform an historic or ceremonial role at the King’s Coronation.
The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III will take place on Saturday 6 May.
In line with His Majesty’s wish for the event to be rooted in tradition but reflective of today, and in accordance with Government advice, a Coronation Claims Office has been created within the Cabinet Office to consider claims to perform an historic or ceremonial role.
This replaces the Court of Claims, which fulfilled a similar role for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953.
When looking at claims, the Coronation Claims Office will consider matters including whether the role or service was performed in 1953 or not, what the basis is for it to be performed now and the claimant’s connection to those who previously performed the role or service.
Officials from the Coronation Claims Office will consult with ecclesiastical experts from Lambeth Palace and ceremonial experts from the Royal Household when considering claims.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said:
His Majesty The King’s Coronation will be a momentous occasion in the history of our country. The new Coronation Claims Office will ensure we fulfil The King’s wish that the ceremony is rooted in tradition and pageantry but also embraces the future.
All claims must be submitted in writing to the Coronation Claims Office by 5.30pm on Friday 3 February 2023.
Claim forms can be downloaded here and sent by email to coronationclaims@cabinetoffice.gov.uk or by post to:
Coronation Claims Office, 1 Horse Guards Road, London, SW1A 2HQ
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/coronation-claims-office-to-look-at-historic-and-ceremonial-roles-for-king-charles-iiis-coronation
