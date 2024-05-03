Coronation medal ceremony

Government Legal Department colleagues receive Coronation Medals

This week, the Government Legal Department (GLD) held a private ceremony for colleagues awarded with a Coronation Medal.

The Medal is awarded to those that actively contributed to and supported the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort on 6 May 2023. The legal work included advice on the King’s coronation oath, the Coronation Claims Office (which considered claims to perform a role in the ceremony) and the wording and keeping of the Coronation Roll.

Treasury Solicitor and GLD Permanent Secretary, Susanna McGibbon, said:

I am delighted that colleagues and Counsel have received Coronation Medals in recognition of the important role they played in this historic event. It is fantastic to have celebrated the unique and fascinating work of government lawyers and the wider contribution they make.

There were ten medal recipients in total, including six from GLD’s Cabinet Office Legal Advisory team and one from GLD’s DCMS Legal Advisory team.

Deputy Director in the Constitution and Wales Team, Matt Rigg, said:

The team’s advice on the coronation, and on other Crown matters over the past two years, has been a reminder of the unique work that government lawyers can get involved in. It was lovely to receive medals in recognition of this special occasion.

