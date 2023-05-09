CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III

Alongside the rest of the nation, we are delighted to celebrate the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

We have benefitted from His Majesty's public and private recognition of our work, including through a regular award ceremony in which he recognises the efforts and achievements of teams working in the UK's intelligence agencies.

His dedication to the intelligence agencies means a great deal to our people.

From everyone at MI5, we offer our heartfelt congratulations to Their Majesties as we continue in our unwavering commitment to keeping this country safe.