Sport England
Coronation Street to host celebration of grassroots football investment
Representatives of clubs from England and Wales will come together to celebrate National Lottery funding of the game, enabling pathways from local pitches to international tournaments, ahead of the crucial Euro 2025 clash on Sunday
Seven grassroots football clubs from England and Wales will come together on Britain’s most famous street tomorrow, to celebrate The National Lottery’s investment in the game ahead of the two nations’ crucial UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 clash on Sunday.
The unprecedented event brings together 48 young female footballers aged 12-16 from National Lottery-supported clubs, showcasing how sustained grassroots investment has created pathways from local pitches to international tournaments.
Coronation Street will play host to the special Big Football Day event, with England needing to better the Netherlands’ result against France to guarantee their place in the knockout stage.
National investment impact
In England, The Football Association has received more than £50 million of National Lottery investment since 2012, creating over 500,000 opportunities for women and girls to play.
And the four English clubs switching turf for cobbles tomorrow showcase dramatic growth possible with investment from the National Lottery players that raise £30m every week for good causes throughout the UK.
Chadderton FC has grown from "half a team" to 150 players across multiple age groups under coaches Mike and Sophie Julien, with Mike recently named runner-up Coach of the Year at the Manchester FA Awards.
But it’s not about accolades for him.
"I don't bother about trophies or winning," explained Mike. "It's about enjoying the game and progressing."
While Cadishead Sports JFC has transformed under David Craig Edwards – from one team three years ago to eight teams this season, with over 160 female players and league success.
Elsewhere in the North West, Ashton on Mersey FC serves approximately 200 participants weekly from five-year-old sessions to teams for women in their 50s, while Rochdale AFC Ladies will be represented by 13-year-old Summer Fitton, who was voted her teammates' Players' Player of the Year.
Historic celebration
Saturday's event features six interactive zones with former England star Jill Scott and former Wales international Katie Sherwood, alongside Coronation Street actors Jennie McAlpine (Fiz) and Alan Halsall (Tyrone).
The celebration takes place as part of England's Big Football Day programme and marks the finale of Wales's "Chwarae FOR HER" week-long celebration, embodying ‘unity before rivalry’ as both nations prepare for their historic Euro 2025 encounter.
The FA stated: "This special Big Football Day, powered by The National Lottery, event is part of a national movement happening at clubs across the country – encouraging more girls to try football for the first time."
Welsh progress
Welsh women's and girls' football received £332,972 in 2024/25, helping the FAW double its investment through programmes like Huddle (ages 4-11) and BE.FC (ages 12-16).
Present tomorrow will be representatives from Buckley Town FC, CPD Merched Porthmadog and Northop Hall Girls FC.
And while their senior side’s hopes of progressing in Switzerland are slim – needing a significant victory over England and for the Netherlands to lose to France – their appearance at the tournament is further evidence of National Lottery investment creating pathways from community pitches to international success.
