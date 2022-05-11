EU News
Coronavirus: €17.7 million from European Globalisation Adjustment Fund to support dismissed Air France workers
The European Commission yesterday proposed to support 1,580 former workers of Air France, who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with €17.7 million from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers (EGF). The funding will help these people find new jobs through tailored guidance and advice, develop new skills, and start their own business.
Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, said:
"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on travel and airline workers. With €17.7 million of financial support from the European Globalisation Fund, we show solidarity with nearly 1,600 former Air France workers, helping them to find their way back into the labour market. This EU support will help them retrain and find new jobs, or to start their own business.”
France applied for EGF support to help dismissed workers at Air France, following a drop in air passengers and flights because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The support to the dismissed workers includes advisory services, career guidance, job search assistance and the possibility to learn new skills through tailored vocational training. Participants can also receive advice on how to start their own business and a start-up grant of up to €15,000. The support measures also include hiring benefits, salary top-ups and quick reemployment allowances for workers.
The total estimated cost of these measures is about €21 million, of which the EGF will cover 85% (€17.7 million). Air France will finance the remaining 15%. Support to the eligible workers started in February 2021, shortly after the first layoffs. The EGF can retroactively cover these costs once the funding will have been approved by the European Parliament and the Council.
