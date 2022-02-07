Coronavirus: €4 million from European Globalisation Adjustment Fund to support dismissed Selecta workers in France

Today, the European Commission proposes to support 473 former workers of vending machine company Selecta in France who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic with €4 million from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers (EGF). The funding will help these people find new jobs through tailored guidance and advice, develop new skills, and start their own business.

Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, said:

"Many people across Europe have been hit hard by the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the EU is showing solidarity with 473 former Selecta employees in France with €4 million from the European Globalisation Fund. The funding goes towards personalised training courses and job-search support, or towards starting their own business.”

France applied for EGF support to help dismissed workers at Selecta, following a drop in sales of products by vending machines because of the COVID-19 pandemic, related restrictions on mobility and the use of remote working.

The support to the dismissed workers includes learning new skills through vocational training, job search assistance and funding to start their own business. They will also benefit from psychological support, advisory services and counselling. Job-search allowances are also included in the support measures. Those who start a new job can receive a bonus and contributions to the cost of moving to a new place. Former workers starting their own business can receive training in business creation and up to €6,000 to cover set-up costs.

The total estimated cost of these support measures is €4.8 million, of which the EGF will cover 85% (€4 million). Selecta will finance the remaining 15%. Support to the eligible workers started in April 2021, shortly before the first layoffs.

The Commission's proposal requires approval by the European Parliament and the Council.

