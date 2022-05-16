Coronavirus: Commission secures an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer to adapt delivery schedules to Member States' needs

The European Commission and the vaccine developers, BioNTech and Pfizer, recently (13 May 2022) reached an agreement to better address Member States needs for COVID-19 vaccines for the months ahead. This will ensure Member States have access to the vaccines when they need them – including future variant adapted vaccines if authorised, so that they can respond to any epidemiological developments later this year and continue to support partner countries globally.

This agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer will adapt the originally agreed contractual delivery schedules. Doses scheduled for June and throughout the summer will now be delivered in September and during the autumn and winter period 2022, when Member States will more likely need additional stocks of vaccines for national campaigns and for meeting their international solidarity commitments.

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, recently said:

“I welcome today's agreement on more flexible delivery arrangements for the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine. This flexibility will be welcome news for our Member States, as this amendment meets legitimate concerns on matching supply and demand, whilst ensuring security of vaccine supply if and when this is needed later in the year. We continue to closely follow with BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and stand ready to support Member States in ensuring the necessary flexibility.”

Should an adapted vaccine be authorised by the autumn or winter period 2022, Member States will have access to the deliveries in the form of adapted vaccines.

This amendment is part of an ongoing process whereby the Commission and Member States are working closely with the EU's vaccine suppliers to address the evolving pandemic needs. The Commission intends to finalise further such agreements in the near future.

Click here for the full press release