Scottish Government
|Printable version
Coronavirus (COVID-19) support in low income households: evaluation
Qualitative research evaluating a range of policies and support that were delivered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The research looks at how this support impacted on the finances and wellbeing of low income households.
This report presents the findings from qualitative research exploring the lived experiences of low income households, and in particular families with children, during the COVID-19 pandemic. It explores how the range of support available impacted on households’ finances and wellbeing.
The main focus was on gathering the experiences of families in the following six priority groups most at risk of being in child poverty:
- lone parents
- families with a baby aged under 1
- families with three or more children
- families with a disabled family member
- young mothers (aged under 25)
- minority ethnic families
The study also included the following low income households:
- families on low income but above the threshold for relative poverty
- single young adults (under 30) with no children but in relative poverty
- young couples (under 30) with no children but in relative poverty
The research explores the impact of the range of additional financial and in-kind support funded by the Scottish Government and delivered through local authorities, Social Security Scotland and the third sector designed to assist people to manage the challenges experienced over the course of the pandemic.
Based on participants’ views, the research aimed to draw conclusions on whether the system has been working well for parents and other adults on low income and where they have experienced problems.
The findings from this study will feed into the development of the next Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan (2022-26) and the design and delivery of other support plans for low income families and households.
Evaluation of COVID Support in Low Income Households 87 page PDF 696.3 kB
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/evaluation-covid-support-low-income-households/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Minister writes to Russian Ambassador28/02/2022 16:38:00
Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs Angus Robertson has written to the Russian Ambassador condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “in the strongest possible terms”.
Ambitious plans to transform Scotland’s economy28/02/2022 15:05:00
Economy Secretary says the next decade is decisive for Scotland’s economy.
Investing in sustainable green finances28/02/2022 14:18:00
Taskforce to create world leading green financial industry.
Working together against cyber crime28/02/2022 13:33:00
Scotland’s ability to prevent and respond to the growing cyber threat will be increased with the creation of a new Scottish Cyber Co-ordination Centre (SC3).
More than 1,000 Housing First tenancies28/02/2022 11:18:00
Councils have now provided more than 1,000 Housing First tenancies across Scotland, helping tackle homelessness by offering settled homes to those with multiple and complex needs.
Additional funding for Community mental health28/02/2022 10:05:00
An additional £6m has been provided to the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund to meet the demand for local mental health and wellbeing projects.
Hunting with Dogs Bill introduced to parliament25/02/2022 13:05:00
Protecting foxes, hares and other wild mammals from being chased and killed by packs of dogs is the purpose of the Scottish Government’s new Hunting with Dogs Bill.
“Unsung heroes” of COVID-19 response25/02/2022 10:05:00
National volunteering hub oversees 7,000 shifts in first year.
Social Security Experience Panels: annual report 202124/02/2022 15:05:00
Fourth annual report from the Social Security Experience Panels programme, covering the key activities and outputs from 2021.