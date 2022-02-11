Welsh Government
|Printable version
Coronavirus protections relaxed as cases fall
Wales will gradually begin to relax some of its remaining coronavirus protections as cases continue to fall, First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday announced.
From 18 February the legal requirement to show a COVID Pass to enter certain venues and events will be lifted and from 28 February face coverings will no longer need to be worn in all indoor public places.
The changes will be confirmed today, following the first three-week review of Wales’ alert level zero measures.
The latest results from the ONS Coronavirus Infection Survey suggest levels of infection have recently fallen, but community transmission rates remain relatively high in all parts of Wales.
First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday said:
With increasing numbers of people vaccinated and boosted and thanks to the hard work and efforts of everyone across Wales, we are confident that coronavirus rates are falling and we can look forward to brighter times ahead.
We can start to gradually and carefully remove some of the remaining protections we have in place at alert level zero. But we are not removing all the measures at once because the pandemic is not over yet.
To keep Wales safe we need to remain cautious and do everything we can to reassure those who feel most at risk. We will keep some important protections in place, including face coverings in health and social care settings, on public transport and in all shops. We will also keep self-isolation rules in place.
Next month, we will publish a plan setting out how we will move beyond alert level zero and the emergency footing on which we have been operating for nearly two years.
This will help us all to make some plans for the future.
From Friday 18 February, the domestic COVID Pass will no longer be required for entry into indoor or outdoor events and venues, including nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and concert halls. But events and venues will be able to continue to use it if they choose to.
The international COVID Pass will continue to be integral to arrangements for safer international travel. Travellers will need to check the relevant countries’ rules for entry, including any different requirements for children.
From Monday 28 February, the requirement to wear face coverings will be removed from most indoor public places, apart from in retail, public transport and health and care settings.
If the public health conditions continue to improve, the legal requirement to wear face coverings in all remaining settings could be lifted by the end of March.
Schools will return to using their local decision framework from 28 February and from 11 February the guidance will be updated to make it clear adults can remove their face coverings when they are interacting with babies and small children at baby and toddler groups.
The next three-weekly review of the coronavirus regulations will be carried out by 3 March, when the remaining measures at alert level zero will be reviewed.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/coronavirus-protections-relaxed-cases-fall
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Next step in development of tourism tax11/02/2022 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has confirmed a consultation on proposals for a local visitor levy will launch in autumn 2022.
Lord Burns to lead north Wales transport review11/02/2022 09:05:00
A new transport commission that will develop a pipeline of transport schemes for north Wales was yesterday announced by the Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters.
Free Welsh lessons available to all 16 to 25s and teaching staff10/02/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced that free Welsh lessons will be made available to anyone between 16 to 25 years old and to all education practitioners.
£96m investment to give tens of thousands of social care staff a £1,000 extra payment10/02/2022 11:05:00
Tens of thousands of social care staff who will be eligible for the real living wage from April will receive an additional £1,000 net payment as the Welsh Government invests in the sector.
Budding apprentices play crucial role at Wales-based brewery09/02/2022 16:25:00
Budweiser apprentices have met Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths and spoken about the benefits of embarking on an apprenticeship with the company.
Wastewater programme expanded across Wales09/02/2022 13:10:00
A Welsh Government-led programme to test wastewater for COVID-19 has been expanded to cover all Welsh health boards and local authorities across 48 sites.
£8.1bn to support green infrastructure08/02/2022 14:10:00
Finance Minister Rebecca Evans has said tackling the climate and nature emergency is the “overarching ambition” of Wales’ new Infrastructure Investment Strategy.
Community and primary care services are helping to treat people with long-COVID08/02/2022 13:10:00
A review of Wales’ long-COVID programme has found it is helping to treat and manage the needs of people who have sought help for their symptoms.
Increase in Glastir payments made in January08/02/2022 11:05:00
There has been a significant increase in the number of Glastir payments made early in the payment window to Welsh farm businesses, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
Apprenticeship Week Wales 2022: Minister commits £366 million to deliver 125,000 all age apprenticeships in Wales08/02/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government is investing £366 million over the next three years to deliver 125,000 all-age apprenticeships across Wales during this term of government, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced at the start of Apprenticeship Week Wales 2022.