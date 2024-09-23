Scottish Government
Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) (Scotland) Act 2022 - proposed extension of temporary justice provisions: statement of reasons
This Statement of Reasons sets out why the Scottish Ministers are seeking to extend some of the temporary justice measures in the Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) (Scotland) Act 2022 for one further year, until 30 November 2025. This is the last time the temporary measures can be extended.
Overview
The Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) (Scotland) Act 2022 (‘the 2022 Act’) includes a range of temporary justice measures that were originally due to expire on 30 November 2023 (as outlined in Section 52(1)). However, under section 52(3) the Scottish Ministers may extend the measures for one additional year at a time, (initially until 30 November 2024 but until no later than 30 November 2025), by regulations subject to the affirmative procedure. At the same time, the Scottish Ministers have the power to bring forward the expiry date of any particular measure so that it is not covered by any extension to the expiry date.
In November 2023, the Scottish Parliament passed The Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) (Scotland) Act 2022 (Extension and Expiry of Temporary Justice Measures) Regulations 2023, which expired some of the temporary measures and extended the expiry date for those which remained in force.
If Ministers decided that any of the provisions should be extended for a further, and final, year they were required to review the operation of each of the measures which remain in force and, whilst doing so, consult such persons as they consider appropriate. Following this, section 52 requires that they must lay before the Parliament:
- Regulations that would modify the expiry date, so it specifies a date one year later than the date for the time being specified. For this set of regulations, this would move the expiry date of the remaining provisions to end on 30 November 2025. These regulations are subject to affirmative procedure.
- A statement setting out the reasons for seeking the extension, the findings of the review, and the consultation undertaken.
Having conducted a review and consultation exercise, Ministers have now laid two sets of regulations before the Parliament:
- regulations subject to the negative procedure to expire the provisions that the Scottish Government believes are no longer required; and,
- regulations subject to the affirmative procedure to modify the expiry date that applies to the remaining provisions, with the effect being that they will be extended until the end of 30 November 2025.
