Corporate Members, Higher Education Institutes, APM Local Members, and Local Project Professionals Gathering

APM GBA Network Hosts Successful Gathering with Industry Leaders on 12 November 2024.

The Association for Project Management (APM) Greater Bay Area (GBA) Network recently hosted a highly anticipated gathering for corporate members, higher education institutes, local APM members, and project professionals. The event featured an opening speech by APM CEO, Professor Adam Boddison OBE, who highlighted the importance of project management in driving sustainable development in the region.

Network Lead Jim Pippin provided updates on the GBA Network, emphasising recent achievements and future plans. SS Wong, CLP Principal Manager of PMA2.0, introduced the PMA2.0 initiative, explaining how APM qualifications are embedded in CLP's training programs to enhance project management skills.

The gathering saw the participation of the first GBA Network Chairman, Mark Lomas, along with previous leadership team members, showcasing their continued support for the network. Mark Lomas expressed his enthusiasm for the renewed impetus in promoting professionalism in project management, looking forward to greater recognition for the profession.

The event also received backing from the Hong Kong government, with InvestHK representatives in attendance. Higher education institutes were well-represented, with Professor Tas from HKU and Dr Anthony Loh from PolyU engaging in discussions. Professor Tas & Dr Loh, participated in a Q&A session with Professor Boddison, exchanging valuable insights in APM research, qualifications, and the Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) designation,

Jimmy Cheung shared his inspiring two-year journey to achieving ChPP status, emphasising the significance of the APM Competence Framework in his professional development. His story inspired confidence in all ChPP candidates, highlighting the value of APM's comprehensive qualification pathway.

Elaine Pun, the recipient of the APM Student Award, assisted at the reception, ensuring the event ran smoothly. Marcel Ekkel, the event's professional photographer, captured the memorable moments of the day. Representatives from prominent organisations, including Gammon, Arup, Cocking & Co LLP, the Hong Kong Institute of Arbitrators, the American Association of Project Management, EY, and MTR, attended to show their support for APM.

Professor Boddison expressed his appreciation for the dedication of APM members in Hong Kong, particularly noting the contributions of long-standing members like Joe Wong and the inspiring achievements of newer members like Jimmy Cheung. He also thanked Jim Pippin, Ping Choy, and the entire team for organising such a productive visit.

Ping Choy extended heartfelt thanks to all participants, acknowledging that their presence made the event a shining success. The gathering fostered collaboration and knowledge exchange among project management professionals in the Greater Bay Area, setting a positive tone for future initiatives.

The event was a resounding success, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among project management professionals in the Greater Bay Area. Professor Boddison concluded by looking forward to future engagements in GBA cities, China, and Asia, reinforcing APM's commitment to global outreach.