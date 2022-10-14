WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Printable version
Corporation tax U-turn will not undo the damage already done - TUC
- We now need urgent action to prevent a recession with measures to get wages rising and to get more money into families’ pockets, says TUC
Commenting on the Prime Minster’s announcement today (Friday) that she will reverse a central part of her mini-budget, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:
“The Conservatives’ kamikaze budget has already cost millions of people dear. Today’s U-turn will not help families already hit by higher mortgages and higher prices. And sacking the Chancellor for implementing the Prime Minister’s plans is not the total change of direction we need.
“Working people will remember the chaos and worry of these last few weeks. This government’s first priority was tax cuts for the wealthy and big business and removing the cap on bankers’ bonuses. You can’t trust the Tories with the nation’s finances.
“We need a government that will do the right thing – starting with getting wages rising, getting more money into the pockets of working families and protecting our public services. That’s how we stop the coming recession and protect families in this cost-of-living emergency.”
