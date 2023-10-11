Corruption charges for former Thames Valley Police staff member

A former Thames Valley Police (TVP) staff member is due in court tomorrow, following our directed investigation into corruption allegations.

Catherine Arrol, 28, who was a TVP call handler, has been charged with three offences relating to participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group and four charges of misconduct in public office.

Officers from the TVP’s Counter Corruption Unit carried out the investigation, under our direction, after an internal audit raised concerns of potential unauthorised access to police systems.

The investigation followed a mandatory referral from TVP in May 2020. On conclusion of the investigation in July 2022, a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has now authorised charges.

A second person who does not work for TVP, John Arrol, 38, of Sunbury-on-Thames, has also been charged with three counts of participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group as a result of the investigation.

Both are due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday 11 October.