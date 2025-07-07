Scottish Government
Corseford College future secured until 2027
Up to £1.4 million in funding for continued pilot.
Scotland’s first dedicated complex needs college will receive up to £1.4 million to secure its future for the next two years.
Since launching in 2022, the Corseford College pilot has received over £1 million from the Scottish Government, which has helped to provide 35 students with complex and additional needs an opportunity for further learning beyond school.
An independent evaluation found the pilot provided valuable support to young people with complex needs. It also included key recommendations for the future model of provision in Scotland which the Government will be considering in the months ahead.
The College has now received additional funding to continue the pilot for two more years. A total of 41 young people will benefit from specialist support in the 2025-26 academic year starting in August.
Further Education Minister Graeme Dey said:
“Corseford College has delivered vital support to many young people with complex additional needs since its launch three years ago. This has been recognised in an independent evaluation of the model, which is why we are securing the College’s future for another two years to ensure that its students can continue to be supported.
“We are keen to explore a sustainable approach for specialist provision going forward, and the continued pilot at Corseford will help inform this. The evaluation provided a number of important insights and recommendations which we will be reflecting on and will allow us to evolve the best possible model for the future.
“We are determined to support Scotland’s young people with complex additional needs and disabilities. Last month, we published our first national strategy that ensures young disabled people can access the help they need as they transition to adulthood. Our continued funding for Corseford will support this work.”
Capability Scotland Chief Executive, Brian Logan, said:
“The Scottish Government’s funding decision following the independent evaluation is a vital endorsement of Corseford College’s pioneering approach to specialist post-school education.
“We would like to thank Minister Graeme Dey and his team for their cooperation and unwavering commitment in making this possible.
“This success reflects the dedication of the college’s staff, whose work is transforming the lives of young people with complex needs. The funding secures Corseford College’s future, but also marks a key step towards a national solution for those young people living with complex needs across the country.”
Background
The Scottish Government published its National Transitions to Adulthood Strategy for Young People in June 2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/corseford-college-future-secured-until-2027/
