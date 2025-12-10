Cosmetics Industry Body Wins National Award for Business Excellence

The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association (CTPA) has won the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) Business Hero Award at the CTSI Hero Awards, held on 2 December in the House of Lords.

The Business Hero Award recognises businesses, individuals or initiatives that show a strong commitment to consumer protection and go beyond statutory requirements to ensure products are safe and consumers are well informed. It celebrates organisations that work closely with Trading Standards or have made a significant contribution to improving standards across their sector.

CTPA has supported Trading Standards for many years on matters relating to the EU, and now the UK, Cosmetics Regulations. The Association delivered extensive in-person training across England and Wales and later, at the request of the Office for Product Safety and Standards, expanded the programme across the United Kingdom in 2019 and 2020. Provided free of charge, this training has strengthened officers’ understanding of a technical area of law which is regularly updated.

CTPA’s support also includes direct access to scientific and regulatory specialists for advice on individual cases and a broad programme of webinars and seminars covering safety assessments, labelling, claims, microbiological safety and Good Manufacturing Practice. Their openness and readiness to share expertise have helped maintain high standards of consumer protection and supported fair business practice. More recently, they supported CTSI’s national ‘Cost of Beauty’ consumer awareness campaign, funded by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS), helping to raise public understanding of safe and compliant cosmetic products and treatments.

Chartered Trading Standards Institute Chief Executive John Herriman yesterday said:

“CTPA has shown a sustained and practical commitment to supporting Trading Standards. Their technical expertise and willingness to work closely with officers have made a real difference in a demanding regulatory field. This award recognises the strength and value of that contribution.”

CTPA Director-General Dr Emma Meredith yesterday said:

“I’m immensely proud that CTPA has been recognised with the CTSI Business Hero Award. It recognises the commitment of a responsible and science-led cosmetics industry to consumer protection. Trading Standards Officers do vital work on the frontline of consumer protection, and CTPA remains committed to supporting them with expert training and rapid, science-based advice so that unsafe cosmetic products have no place in our marketplace.”

Chartered Trading Standards Institute Lead Officer for Cosmetics & Beauty Richard Knight yesterday said:

“Since first working with Dr Emma Meredith and her team in 2012, CTPA has become a key part of the Trading Standards regulatory network, freely offering their support to me and to colleagues across the UK with their technical and scientific knowledge and their industry insights. “CTPA further demonstrated their commitment to collaboration and to raising standards when they entered into a Primary Authority Partnership with Essex County Council (ECC) Trading Standards. This regulatory partnership provides a strong bridge between the UK cosmetics industry and consumers and professional end users through ECC’s resident expertise in cosmetic product safety”

NOTES TO EDITOR

About CTPA

CTPA (the Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association) is the UK trade association representing all types of companies involved in making, supplying and selling cosmetics and personal care products. As the credible authority for a vibrant and innovative UK industry trusted to act responsibly for the benefit of the consumer, CTPA promotes best practices and advises companies about the strict legal framework for cosmetics and personal care products. Representing industry views to the UK Government and external stakeholders, CTPA also provides information to the media on many topics relating to cosmetic products and the cosmetics industry in general.

CTPA media contact: media@ctpa.org.uk

Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s Trading Standards profession, and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline Trading Standards services at local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk

Please contact CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk for any queries.