Cost of living crisis still hammering households in every corner of the country – TUC

Responding to the ONS figures showing CPI inflation unchanged at 4% and RPI inflation at 4.9%, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“The cost-of-living crisis is still hammering households in every corner of the country.

“Prices are still going up, with inflation at double the Bank of England’s target. And whether it’s covering the weekly shop or paying the bills, working people remain under the cosh.

“After 14 long years of stagnating living standards under the Conservatives, it's little wonder so many are feeling the pinch.

“If real wages had grown at their pre-crisis trend the average worker would be earning around £14,500 a year more.

“And with final cost of living payments set to end by March, ministers must act now to extend the scheme and support struggling households.

“The Conservatives have delivered a decade of dismal economic growth which has hit pay packets and household budgets hard.

“It’s time for a government with a serious long-term plan.”