Cost of living measures welcome but government will need to be bolder to shield households and firms

Responding to the Chancellor’s package of Cost-of-Living measures, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“Any practical steps to help families with the cost-of-living crisis are a good thing.

“Unions have long campaigned for upgrading critical industries like chemicals and ceramics and increasing mileage rates for workers. These measures will make a real difference to people up and down the country.

“But we’ve barely begun to experience the economic fallout of the Iran war – and the threat to living standards is going to grow as the war drags on.

“With the new energy price cap set to be announced next week, the government will need to be bolder to shield workers and households from the damaging impacts of Trump’s illegal war.”