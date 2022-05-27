Ministry of Defence
Cost of Living Payment
Guidance on getting an extra payment to help with the cost of living if you’re entitled to certain benefits or tax credits.
You may be able to get a payment to help with the cost of living if you’re in receipt of certain benefits or tax credits.
You do not need to apply, if you’re eligible, you’ll be paid automatically.
These payments are not taxable and will not affect the benefits or tax credits you get.
Disability benefits
You may get a lump sum payment of £150 if you’re in receipt of disability benefits, such as:
- Armed Forces Independence Payment
- War Pension Mobility Supplement
- Constant Attendance Allowance
For more information, a full list of qualifying disability benefits, and details of when and how the payment will be made, please see the Cost of Living Payment Guidance.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cost-of-living-payment
