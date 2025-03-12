Scottish Government
|Printable version
Cost of living support
More than £2 million will fund wrap-around support to households.
The Scottish Government will invest nearly £2.2 million to enable the Wise Group to provide wrap-around support to individuals and families on low incomes in six local authority areas.
The investment, from the Tackling Child Poverty Fund, was announced by Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville during a Scottish Parliament debate on supporting households with cost-of-living pressures and rising energy bills.
It will allow the Wise Group to continue with work which has so far helped 3,200 households, enabling people to find work, increase their skills and improve their financial situation.
The wrap-around nature of the support means mentors from the Wise Group are also able to support people to improve their mental health and wellbeing.
Ms Somerville said:
“We know people continue to face pressures with the cost of living and the recent announcement that energy bills are set to rise again this month will only add to those pressures.
“The Wise Group work we are funding, offers support not just with an immediate crisis, but aims to help people make long-term improvements to their financial stability, helping them to access help with issues such as childcare, training and finding sustainable work.
“Eradicating child poverty is the Scottish Government’s overriding mission. This year’s budget commits more than £3 billion to a range of actions to tackle poverty and the cost of living. However our efforts are undermined by the social security policies of the UK Government, not least the two-child cap which prevents parents from claiming universal credit for more than two children.
“That is why we will develop the systems necessary to effectively scrap the impact of the two-child cap in 2026. The Child Poverty Action Group estimates that scrapping the cap in Scotland could lift 15,000 children out of poverty.”
Sean Duffy, Wise Group Chief Executive said:
"This investment is a vital opportunity to rethink how we deliver services, strengthen local partnerships, and take a preventative, ‘invest to save’ approach that drives lasting change in tackling poverty."
Background:
The funding of £2.185 million will enable the Wise Group to continue its work in six local authority areas for 2025-26: Glasgow, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and Scottish Borders.
The Scottish Budget for 2025-26 contains a wide range of measures to help individuals and families with the cost of living and to help eradicate child poverty:
- more than £3 billion to a range of actions to tackle poverty and the cost of living
- more than £6.9 billion for benefits expenditure - almost £1.3 billion more than the UK Government gives to the Scottish Government for social security
- £768 million to boost delivery through the affordable housing supply programme and support the delivery of at least 8,000 affordable homes.
- more than £2.6 billion to support public transport and to make our transport system available, affordable and accessible to all, making it easier for parents to access employment, training and skills opportunities and the services that they need to navigate their way out of poverty.
- around £40 million to expand meals to children in receipt of Scottish Child Payment in primaries 6 and 7, and to trial an expansion for those in S1 to S3 in eight local authority areas.
- a universal pension-age winter heating payment from winter 2025-26 of at least £100 for every Scottish pensioner household, with those in receipt of a relevant low-income benefit receiving £200 or £300 depending on their age.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/boost-for-side-hustlers-as-300000-people-to-be-taken-out-of-tax-returns-government-announces
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Safeguarding the Edinburgh Festival Fringe12/03/2025 13:05:00
Funding to develop one of Scotland’s signature events.
Delivering free school meals11/03/2025 15:05:00
Families could get quicker access to free school meals under proposed new regulations laid in Parliament.
Pension Age Disability Payment replaces Attendance Allowance11/03/2025 12:05:00
Social Security Scotland has started the transfer of 169,000 benefit awards.
Apprenticeship funding10/03/2025 15:05:00
Funding for 25,500 new Modern Apprentices, 2,500 Foundation Apprentices.
Support for women in conflict resolution10/03/2025 12:05:00
First Minister John Swinney has reaffirmed Scotland’s commitment to promoting women’s leadership in conflict resolution, as Scotland marked International Women’s Day.
Supporting people who self-harm10/03/2025 10:20:00
Funding for charity web service and training programme.
Travelling Cabinet to visit East Dunbartonshire06/03/2025 16:25:00
Kirkintilloch to host public discussion with Ministers.
New Earlier Cancer Detection campaign focuses on head and neck cancers06/03/2025 15:05:00
People across Scotland encouraged to get potential symptoms checked earlier.