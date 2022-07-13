Scottish Government
|Printable version
Cost of living support
Almost £3 billion to help households with rising prices.
Family benefits, free school meals and concessionary travel are part of support helping households to mitigate the increased cost of living.
Funding for 2022-23 includes:
- £294.4 million for Scottish Child Payment and other family benefits, including Best Start Grants, Best Start Foods and Bridging Payments
- £64 million for universal provision of free school meals during term time for children in p4 and p5 and alternative holiday provision for eligible children
- £306 million for concessionary travel
- £437 million to help with household bills via Council Tax Reduction and Water Charge Reduction
Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said:
“Within our limited budget, we have allocated almost £3 billion in this financial year to help families and households face the increased cost of living. This includes support for energy bills, childcare, health and travel, as well as social security payments not available anywhere else in the UK.
“We are increasing our Scottish Child Payment to £25 per child per week when we extend it to under 16s by the end of 2022. This will mean a 150% increase in less than a year and around 400,000 children eligible for this vital anti-poverty benefit.
“Westminster holds most of the powers needed to tackle the cost of living crisis as well as borrowing and resourcing powers we do not currently have. This includes energy, the minimum wage, National Insurance and 85% of social security spending.
“The UK Government’s decade of austerity and welfare reforms have placed people in a particularly precarious position. That is why we have continually urged them to use all the powers and fiscal headroom at their disposal to put together a comprehensive action plan to address the long term impacts of rising prices and provide immediate support to struggling households.
“In the meantime we will continue to use our limited budget and constrained powers to work for people and help cushion the impact of UK Government policies.”
Background
Breakdown of indicative allocations made as part of the 2022-23 Scottish Budget to support cost of living, final budgets are subject to change during the financial year:
|
Policy
|
Current 2022-23 resource (£m)
|
Access to Free Period Products
|
6.6
|
Baby Box
|
9.0
|
Best Start Foods
|
12.0
|
Best Start Grants
|
20.5
|
Bridging Payments
|
57.6
|
Carer's Allowance Supplement
|
43.9
|
Child Winter Heating Assistance
|
4.2
|
Concessionary travel
|
306.0
|
Cost-of-living payment or council tax credit (£150)
|
280.0
|
Council Tax Reduction
|
351.0
|
Discretionary Housing Payments
|
82.7
|
Free NHS-funded eye examinations
|
84.4
|
Free Prescriptions
|
57.0
|
Free dental check-ups
|
35.0
|
Free school meals (universal provision to P4 and P5)
|
42.2
|
Free school meals - holiday support for eligible families
|
21.8
|
Fuel Insecurity Fund
|
10.0
|
Funded Early Learning and Childcare
|
1,006.0
|
Funeral Support Payment
|
12.2
|
Heat, Energy Efficiency and Fuel Poverty measures
|
161.0
|
Job Start Payment
|
1.1
|
School Clothing Grant
|
11.8
|
Low Income Winter Heating Assistance
|
20.4
|
Scottish Child Payment
|
204.3
|
Scottish Welfare Fund (including administration)
|
41.0
|
Water Charge Reduction Scheme
|
86.0
|
Young Carer Grant
|
1.0
|
Total
|
2,968.6
Note: Social Security benefits expenditure forecasts reflect the Scottish Fiscal Commission’s May 2022 publication, with the exception of Job Start Payment and Young Carer Grant which are forecast by the Scottish Government.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/cost-of-living-support-1/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Mental health staffing boost12/07/2022 16:15:00
More than 950 additional frontline workers recruited.
Not Proven Consultation: independent analysis and responses published12/07/2022 15:15:00
Views given on three verdict system and related reforms.
Contract signed for mesh removal surgery12/07/2022 14:15:00
Patients can visit Dr Veronikis for mesh removal surgery in the US.
Scotland's support for displaced people from Ukraine12/07/2022 10:05:00
This position paper outlines the support that we are offering to displaced people from Ukraine, including an update on the Scottish super sponsor scheme, which is to be paused from 9:00am on Wednesday 13 July 2022.
Super sponsor scheme paused11/07/2022 15:05:00
Ensuring support can continue after large increase of new applications.
Scotland’s Honey Bee Health Strategy: implementation plan11/07/2022 12:05:00
Details of the actions which the Bee Health Improvement Partnership (BHIP) will deliver in order to achieve the desired outcomes for honey bee health in Scotland.
Urology hub bringing down waiting lists11/07/2022 10:05:00
Redesigned service is part of £70 million recovery plan.
Census Campaign 2022 – Evaluation Report Phase 1 (February – March 2022)08/07/2022 13:20:00
For over 200 years, Scotland has used 10-yearly census data to underpin national and local decision making. Census Day 2022 was Sunday 20 March, with households initially able to complete the census between 28 February and 1 May.