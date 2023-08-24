Welsh Government
|Printable version
Cost of living support increases for young people in education or training
As the Education and Welsh Language Minister announces an increase in the financial hardship support for eligible FE learners, find out about the support you could be entitled to if you are starting A-levels, an apprenticeship, or in employment.
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language has announced a 6.5% increase to the Financial Contingency Fund for 2023 to 2024 to help alleviate some of the issues faced by vulnerable learners in the cost-of-living crisis.
The FCF provides financial support for eligible learners at FE colleges. It can be used for childcare costs, transport, meals, equipment and learning materials.
Education Maintenance Allowance
The Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA) grant is available for eligible further education students studying at sixth form or college in Wales, to help with FE costs such as transport or meals.
We increased this weekly payment from £30 to £40 in April this year: Student Finance Wales
Apprenticeships
Apprenticeships are open to anyone over the age of 16 in Wales. They combine practical training in a job with study.
There is an apprenticeship level to suit every individual. Visit GOV.WALES/apprenticeshipswales or call 0800 028 4844
Young Person’s Guarantee
Our Young Person’s Guarantee gives everyone aged 16 to 24 in Wales the support they need to gain a place in education or training, find a job or become self-employed.
Find out more about the options available: Young Person’s Guarantee
Help with transport costs
Learners aged 16 to 19 may be eligible for help with their further education transport costs: Help with further education transport costs
Free school meals for sixth form pupils
Free school meals are available to eligible pupils who attend school full-time. This includes school-based sixth form pupils.
You need to apply for free school meals, so it’s important to check if you might be eligible. You can do this on your local authority’s website.
Free Welsh Lessons for 18 to 25 year olds
18 to 25 year olds can enrol on Welsh courses with the National Centre for Learning Welsh, and will not be asked to pay when registering.
The commitment is part of the Co-Operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/cost-living-support-increases-young-people-education-or-training
Latest News from
Welsh Government
GCSE Results Day 2023: Education Minister congratulates students24/08/2023 13:10:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has congratulated young people across Wales as they receive their GCSE, Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification results.
Extra support for people on waiting lists could prevent some of the 6,000 cancelled NHS treatments24/08/2023 11:20:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has launched a new policy to support people waiting for treatment, which will help prevent some of the 6,000 last-minute cancellations of treatment on the NHS in Wales.
Deputy Minister praises impact of second Young Carers’ Festival24/08/2023 10:25:00
The Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan, has praised the impact of the second Young Carers’ Festival in Wales.
American games company chooses Wales for its new European HQ22/08/2023 11:05:00
A US specialist games company with offices in New York and Texas is to set up its new European headquarters in Wales thanks to Welsh Government support, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden has announced.
Minister visits Bethesda award-winning ewe’s milk dairy21/08/2023 11:05:00
A new purpose-built, award-winning sheep milk dairy in Bethesda, Gwynedd, has been visited by Rural Affairs and North Wales Minister Lesley Griffiths.
Historic Wales Agriculture Act comes into force17/08/2023 15:25:00
The first made-in-Wales Agriculture Act is now law, having received Royal Assent today.
Results day: Education Minister congratulates students after a challenging time17/08/2023 14:05:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has congratulated learners across Wales as A-level, AS, Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification learners received their results this morning.
Update on Pembrokeshire Bovine TB Project16/08/2023 10:15:00
The bovine TB project in Pembrokeshire, to explore how a partnership approach can tackle the disease, has begun following the awarding of the contract for its delivery, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
Welsh firms win more than £1 million of new business at Paris Air Show15/08/2023 13:05:00
More than £1 million worth of new business has been secured by the Welsh delegation to the Paris Air Show in June with over £3.6 million in further opportunities also identified, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has revealed today.