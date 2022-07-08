Cost of living, Ukraine and climate change all on the agenda at British and Irish summit

First Minister Mark Drakeford will today join other British and Irish leaders in Guernsey as the crisis around the future of the UK Government continues to unfold.

The leaders will meet to discuss the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, climate change, support for people from Ukraine and the Northern Ireland Protocol at the 37th British-Irish Council summit.

The summit is the first meeting of UK First Ministers, Chief Ministers and the Irish Taoiseach after the Prime Minister announced he would resign.

Speaking ahead of the summit, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: