Cost-of-living crisis: Households seeking alternative ways of heating their homes to save money warned of potential fire risks – LGA

​​​​​​​Households looking for alternative and cheaper ways of lighting and heating their homes due to the cost-of-living crisis could be increasing risks of fire, as people are urged to be mindful of any potential dangers over the Christmas period.

The Local Government Association, which represents fire and rescue authorities, wants to make sure that people using candles for lighting, running electrical products at night when cheaper, or using electric heaters, are aware of the potential risks and how to use these products safely.

Last year 181 people died in house fires and people trying to cut costs as a result of soaring energy bills may be putting themselves more at risk.

There are example of fires in recent weeks, which suggest people may not be aware of the potential dangers.

These include:-

As we head into winter, the LGA is urging people to take simple safety precautions to protect themselves.

This should include never leaving candles unattended, checking heating appliances are in working order, ensuring flammable items such as furniture and drying clothes are placed away from heaters and fires, and using the correct fuel for woodburning stoves and open fires, while ensuring chimneys are swept.

Care should be taken when using electric heaters such as never leaving them unattended or powering them from an extension lead.

Households are also urged to check they have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Cllr Frank Biederman, Chair of the Fire Services Management Committee at the LGA, said:

“Many people are understandably seeking ways to reduce costs and save money as we try to manage soaring energy bills and the impact of inflation.

“However, it is vital that this is not at the expense of staying safe.

“We want to raise awareness of the dangers of cutting corners when it comes to lighting and heating our homes.

“This is why we are urging people to prevent a tragedy by following a few simple safety steps, including making sure you have working smoke alarms in your home and test them regularly, which could save your or a loved one’s life.”

Notes to editors

The public are being urged to use heaters safely this winter, as the cost-of-living bites, and follow Electrical Safety First’s advice on safe use

Put your heater on a level surface, well away from anything or anyone that could knock it over.

Make sure your heater is at least well away from combustible materials, such as paper, furniture or curtains.

Never use it to dry your clothes!

Never leave your heater unattended for long periods whilst in use, or while you are asleep.

Never power a heater from an extension lead – they can easily be overloaded and cause fires

Regularly inspect your heater for damage and deterioration. If it isn’t in good condition, don’t use it!

Make sure you buy from manufacturers or retailers that you know and trust. Avoid second-hand heaters but if you do then ask them what safety checks are carried out.

Register your appliance and ensure you check your heater has not been recalled

Ensure you have a working smoke alarm on every floor in your home and test it regularly, it could save your life