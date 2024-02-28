National Audit Office Press Releases
|Printable version
Costs multiply as uncertainty dogs UK health security campus
- Cost estimate for essential health security infrastructure has risen by over 500% from £530 million in 2015 to £3.2 billion in 2023.1
- £400 million already spent but government has not yet made a final decision on the location of the new site.
- Best-case scenario for programme delivery is now 2036 – 15 years later than originally planned and 30 years after initial identification of need for new facilities.
The UK’s future resilience to dangerous pathogens – ranging from Ebola to COVID-19 – is being undermined by decision-making failures regarding a planned health security campus in Harlow, Essex, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.2
For eighteen years, government has been considering how to replace its high-containment laboratories in Porton Down, Wiltshire and Colindale, North London, which form part of the UK’s essential health security infrastructure.3 The majority of the facilities at Porton Down are now over 55 years old, and replacing the high-containment laboratories is becoming an increasingly urgent issue.
In 2015, HM Treasury (HMT) approved Public Health England (PHE)’s outline business case for a new £530 million national integrated hub for public health science in Harlow.
Funding for this programme was to be used to purchase and adapt a site in Harlow then owned by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and to relocate high-containment laboratories and workforce from sites in Porton Down and Colindale. The Department of Health authorised the purchase of the site for £30 million in 2017.4
Yet there has been little progress since, despite the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and its predecessors spending just over £400 million on the programme up to the end of October 2023 – around 75% of the initial £530 million cost estimate. On top of the £30 million spent on the site, these costs have largely centred on design, revenue,5project/programme support and management, and construction (at £91 million, £89 million, £76 million and £66 million respectively).
By 2023, the cost estimate had risen to £3.2 billion – £2.7 billion (or over 500%) more than the approximation in the 2014-2015 outline business case. Contributing factors to this increase include changes to the scope of the programme, timetable delays and inflation.
The programme is now at an impasse after UKHSA concluded in 2023 that the Harlow hub cannot be built within the £2 billion that HMT has indicated it is willing to fund and that the Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC) wants to stick to. UKHSA has been asked to explore remaining in Porton Down as an alternative but has consistently assessed Harlow as the best value-for-money option for bringing together and consolidating multiple sites.
The long-standing uncertainty surrounding the preferred location for the programme caused UKHSA to suspend all its main construction suppliers in 2022 at a cost of over £2 million after DHSC reprioritised funding away from the programme, in agreement with UKHSA and HMT. The agency has not been in a position to remobilise its suppliers and since 2022 only minimal enabling work has taken place at the Harlow site.
UKHSA’s latest assessment is that if the programme remains in Harlow, it will become fully operational in 2036 at the earliest. This is 15 years later than the timeline put together by PHE in its 2014-2015 outline business case.
“In 2006, government determined that replacing and modernising its high-containment laboratories was critically important to ensure the UK has the capabilities to identify, study and respond to the most dangerous pathogens in the world.
“In the eighteen years since, it has made very little progress at significant cost. Unrealistic cost estimates, uncertainty over scope and location and escalating forecast costs have undermined both the UK’s future resilience to public health emergencies and value for money.
“UKHSA, DHSC and HMT must act decisively to agree a way forward for the programme and avoid further delays and cost increases in replacing this essential health security infrastructure.”
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO
Read the full report
Investigation into the UKHSA’s health security campus programme
Notes for editors
- PHE revised the £530 million figure to £888 million later in 2015 to include an assessment of potential inflation and contingency costs, as well as VAT liabilities.
- The NAO conducted preliminary discussions with UKHSA in spring 2023 and was told that a future decision on the programme was expected by ministers over summer 2023. When it became apparent that decision had been delayed, the NAO decided to investigate the issue in detail to understand the causes for delay in the programme.
- This problem was first identified by the Health Protection Agency (HPA) in 2006: until 2013, HPA had responsibility for protecting UK public health through the provision of support and advice to bodies including DHSC and the National Health Service (NHS). HPA was superseded by PHE in 2013, and in 2021 PHE merged with NHS Test and Trace and the Joint Biosecurity Centre to form UKHSA.
- The Department of Health became the Department of Health & Social Care in 2018.
- Revenue expenditure is expenditure on the programme that cannot be categorised as developing an asset.
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/costs-multiply-as-uncertainty-dogs-uk-health-security-campus/
Latest News from
National Audit Office Press Releases
One in five legacy benefit claimants not switching to Universal Credit28/02/2024 10:15:00
One in five people on Tax Credits who were invited to move to Universal Credit (UC) did not then claim UC and had their benefits stopped, according to a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO).
Mobile connectivity programme behind schedule22/02/2024 11:25:00
The government’s plans to extend 4G mobile connectivity and broaden consumer choice in rural areas are behind schedule, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report
Government’s management of legal aid09/02/2024 15:25:00
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) does not know whether everyone eligible for legal aid can access it and government needs to do more to ensure the sustainability of the legal aid market if it is to achieve value for money, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
New Code of Audit Practice consultation launched08/02/2024 16:25:00
The National Audit Office (NAO) has today launched a four-week consultation seeking views on changes to the Code of Audit Practice, which sets out how local auditors in England meet their responsibilities under the Local Audit and Accountability Act 2014.1
Lessons learned: Tackling fraud and protecting propriety in government spending during an emergency08/02/2024 15:25:00
The National Audit Office (NAO) has published a series of recommendations for tackling fraud and protecting propriety when spending public money during a national emergency.
Non-executive appointments05/02/2024 10:20:00
Government is taking longer than it should to appoint non-executive directors (NED) to public positions, and these delays can leave gaps on boards, creating risks to governance, and reducing the number of high-quality candidates, according to a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO).
Tax measures to encourage economic growth Press release Date: 31 Jan 202402/02/2024 11:20:00
The government provides tax reliefs worth billions of pounds each year to encourage economic growth, but despite some significant improvements, HM Treasury (HMT) and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) still do not monitor or evaluate reliefs closely enough to understand if they cost too much or achieve their intended economic impacts, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Tax measures to encourage economic growth31/01/2024 12:20:00
The government provides tax reliefs worth billions of pounds each year to encourage economic growth, but despite some significant improvements, HM Treasury (HMT) and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) still do not monitor or evaluate reliefs closely enough to understand if they cost too much or achieve their intended economic impacts, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Department of Health and Social Care Accounts 2022-2325/01/2024 16:05:00
Gareth Davies, the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) and head of the National Audit Office (NAO), has qualified his audit opinion on the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) accounts for 2022-23. This is because he has disclaimed the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) accounts for a second year running.