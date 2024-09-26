Could Israel’s attacks on Hezbollah open the way to a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities?

EXPERT COMMENT

Tel Aviv may believe now is the time to neutralize all immediate threats to its border, as a preliminary to long-sought strikes on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

As Israel’s strikes in Lebanon increase, the question of its strategic intentions become more pressing.

The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has chosen to escalate the conflict with Hezbollah on its northern border, even though there is no resolution to the war with Hamas in Gaza, and at a time when violence in the West Bank, including from Israeli settlers, is rising.

Why is Israel doing this? Most explanations point to tactical objectives, dealing with individual threats as they emerge. There is no indication of an underlying strategy for securing peace.

Instead, some analysts worry that Israel’s intention may be to create conditions for an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

