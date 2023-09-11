Could you be a flood warden in Kent?

Be a vital link for your community and emergency responders – and help local people prepare for flooding.

Many Kent communities are at risk of flooding and have experienced repeated flood incidents both historically and recently.

More than 70,000 properties in the county are at risk. Flood wardens can help people prepare for flooding in areas most at risk, and the Environment Agency is looking for more volunteers to support their local communities in this vital and rewarding role.

As a flood warden you would have a key role in helping to develop a Community Flood Plan for your area. You would play a crucial part in putting that plan into action in the event of flooding.

During and after a flood, when emergency services and local authorities are helping those most in need, flood wardens become a vital link between those responding and the community.

Flood resilience advisors and senior emergency planning staff from the Environment Agency and the Kent Resilience Forum are running 2-hour virtual training sessions on Tuesday 19 September 2023 and Wednesday 8 November 2023. Volunteers only need to attend one session.

Each session will guide you on the role of a volunteer flood warden and how you would link in with emergency planning and response structures. Health and safety issues will be covered, along with information on types of flooding, the different levels of flood alerts and warnings and where to find information.

Each session is online via MS Teams and covers the following five main areas:

The role of a flood warden Types of flooding Flood and weather warnings Catchment overview Flood safety awareness

All attendees will receive a supporting handbook.

Emma Crofts, a flood resilience advisor for the Environment Agency in Kent, recently said:

You can really help your local community prepare for flooding by volunteering as a flood warden. We provide you with the training and the resources to carry out the role. You’ll also be fully supported by our team of existing flood wardens.

Carl Lewis, a volunteer flood warden in Tonbridge, recently said:

You can see the difference we make to people, knowing they can rely on you when they’re in distress, knowing you’re there to help.

India Haydon, a resilience officer in the multi-agency Kent Resilience Team, recently said:

Flooding in parts of Kent is a high risk that everyone should prepare for. Its effects can devastate lives and communities. If you feel that you can help, please sign-up for one of our free virtual training sessions.

Sessions will take place on Tuesday 19 September 2023 and on Wednesday 8 November 2023. Volunteers only need to attend one session.

Each session will run from 7pm to 9pm, via MS Teams

Book your session at: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/37003 or go to: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/book/search and search for ‘Kent Flood Warden Training’.

For more information on being a flood warden, visit www.kentprepared.org.uk/flood-wardens.

Sessions are free to access via smartphone, tablet or computer. Full guidance for easy access is provided.

More than 70,000 properties in Kent are at risk of flooding;

Flood wardens are needed across Kent – particularly in Maidstone, Tonbridge and Folkestone;

Flood wardens are also needed in:

Canterbury

Dartford

Deal

Dymchurch

East Malling and Larkfield

Faversham

Gravesend

Herne Bay

Hythe

Medway Towns

Minster-on-Sea

Paddock Wood

Sheerness

Sittingbourne

St Mary-in-the-Marsh

Whitstable

Community Flood Plan

Flood wardens are involved in writing a community plan. They help to implement it during a flood. It can help to save lives and minimise the damage and distress that flooding can cause.

A community flood plan sets out:

​The locations at risk of flooding in the community;

Actions to be taken before, during and after a flood;

Contact details of volunteers/flood wardens and the cascade of information during a flood;

What the local triggers are that will activate the plan:

Important telephone numbers;

Available resources;

Arrangements with the authorities;

Vulnerable residents/properties.

Flood warden recruitment

There is always a need for more people to volunteer and train as flood wardens and to help make our communities more resilient to flood events.

Be prepared for flooding

Members of the public can check their flood-risk, sign-up for free flood warnings and keep up-to-date at https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk and follow @EnvAgencySE on X, formerly Twitter, for the latest flood updates.