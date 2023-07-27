Homeless Link
Could you be our next Trustee?
Ahead of Homeless Link's Board Elections, Company Secretary and Director of Social Change Fiona Colley is inviting you to get involved.
Everyone deserves a safe and stable home and the support they need to keep it. Homeless Link believes that alongside our 850 member organisations, we can make this a reality.
Homeless Link is led and governed by a highly effective Board that includes six directors elected from our member organisations. The Board sets our strategic direction and challenges and supports us to achieve our goals.
This autumn we’ll be holding elections for three member directors. This is a great opportunity for chief executives or directors from our member organisations to help shape our work.
The role profile below sets out more information on the role, the eligibility criteria, and the personal attributions, knowledge and experience we’re looking for. We are particularly keen to recruit trustees with expertise in finance and social enterprise.
As is all too often the case, our Board is not as diverse as we’d like, so we’d also welcome applications from people of minoritised ethnicity, younger people, disabled people and people with lived experience of homelessness.
The term of office for an elected director is for an initial 3 years. A full induction is provided for all new directors. The Board meets four times a year, either in London or on Zoom and holds a Strategy away-day once a year. The Board has three Sub-committees and each director is expected to join at least one of these. This is a voluntary position, but reasonable travel and other expenses are paid.
New applicants will be invited to meet with trustees from our nominations committee in the week commencing 25th September to discuss the role. The committee will recommend a shortlist of candidates for an all-member election in October. The successful candidates will join the Board in December.
If you wish to put yourself forward for election, please complete the nomination and EDI monitoring forms and return them by email to secretary@homelesslink.org.uk You’ll need to provide confirmation of support from your Chief Executive or Board Chair, as serving on the Homeless Link Board does involve a time commitment that may impact on your current role.
The closing date for nomination forms to be received is by 9am on Monday 18 September 2023.
If you’d like to have an informal conversation about the role with a member of our Board or senior management team, please contact me at secretary@homelesslink.org.uk.
