EU News
|Printable version
Council adopts €1.2 billion assistance to Ukraine
The EU will provide an emergency macro-financial assistance operation of €1.2 billion in the form of loans to foster stability in Ukraine. It intends to provide swift support in a situation of acute crisis and to strengthen Ukraine’s resilience.
The Council finalised the adoption today, only 21 days after the Commission presented its proposal.
The EU fast-tracked this economic assistance to Ukraine, as the current geopolitical tensions are having a detrimental effect on Ukraine's economic and financial stability. Persistent security threats have already triggered a substantial outflow of capital. Ukraine is losing access to international capital markets due to the heightened geopolitical uncertainty and its impact on the economic situation.
Bruno Le Maire, French Minister for Economic Affairs, Finance and Recovery yesterday said:
The EU has acted swiftly and decisively to help Ukraine. Within 21 days, we completed the necessary work, which means that €1.2 billion macro-financial assistance can now reach Ukraine.
This emergency macro-financial assistance will have a duration of 12 months and it will consist of two disbursements:
- The release of the first tranche, subject to the political precondition and a satisfactory implementation of the IMF programme, would occur swiftly after the approval of this proposal, upon entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on specific structural policy measures, to be agreed between the European Commission on behalf of the EU and Ukraine.
- The disbursement of the second tranche would be linked to the continuous satisfactory implementation of both an IMF programme and the policy measures agreed in the MoU. The MoU underpinning this emergency macro-financial assistance operation is likely to focus on a limited number of feasible, short-term policy actions in the most urgent priority areas, such as strengthening economic resilience and stability, governance and rule of law, and energy.
Background
The EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, which entered into force on 1 September 2017, brings the Ukraine and the EU closer together. In addition to promoting deeper political ties, stronger economic links and the respect for common values, the agreement has provided a framework for pursuing an ambitious reform agenda, focused on the fight against corruption, an independent judicial system, the rule of law, and a better business climate. The EU has shown continuous support for these reforms, which are crucial for attracting investments, boosting productivity and lifting the standards of living in the medium term.
Among other support instruments, between 2014 and 2021 the EU supported Ukraine through five consecutive Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) operations that totalled EUR 5 billion of loans.
The current geopolitical tensions are having a detrimental effect on Ukraine's already precarious economic and financial stability. Persistent security threats have triggered a substantial outflow of capital.
On 1 February 2022, against the backdrop of the loss of access to international capital markets due to the heightened geopolitical uncertainty and its impact on the economic situation in Ukraine, the Commission submitted a proposal to provide a new MFA of 1.2 billion in the form of loans to foster stability in Ukraine.
- Council supports €1.2 billion assistance to Ukraine (press release, 11.02.2022)
- Proposal for a DECISION OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL on providing macro-financial assistance to Ukraine
- COMMISSION STAFF WORKING DOCUMENT ex-ante evaluation statement Accompanying the document Proposal for a DECISION OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL on providing macro-financial assistance to Ukraine
- EU relations with Ukraine (background information)
Press contacts
Press officer
+32 2 281 62 63
+32 470 88 42 96
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
Council calls for greater emphasis on sustainability in international food standards22/02/2022 16:33:00
Farming ministers yesterday called for sustainability considerations to feature more prominently when it comes to setting food safety standards for international trade.
Press Statement by President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission and President Charles Michel of the European Council22/02/2022 15:25:00
Press Statement given yesterday by President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission and President Charles Michel of the European Council.
Joint Statement by Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič and the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, the Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP, co-Chairs of the Joint Committee of the Withdrawal Agreement22/02/2022 13:25:00
Joint Statement given yesterday by Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič and the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, the Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP, co-Chairs of the Joint Committee of the Withdrawal Agreement.
State aid: Commission approves 2022-2027 regional aid map for Cyprus22/02/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission has approved under EU State aid rules Cyprus's map for granting regional aid from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2027, within the framework of the revised Regional aid Guidelines ('RAG').
“Improving coherence between the Green Deal, the CAP and EU Trade Policy”, presentation to Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting22/02/2022 11:33:00
“Improving coherence between the Green Deal, the CAP and EU Trade Policy”, presentation to Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (21 February 2022).
Remarks by President Charles Michel at the Munich Security Conference22/02/2022 10:38:00
Remarks given recently (20 February 2022) by President Charles Michel at the Munich Security Conference.
Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the situation in eastern Ukraine and the Russian military build-up22/02/2022 09:25:00
Russia’s massive build-up of armed forces in and around Ukraine remains of grave concern. The EU urges Russia to de-escalate by a substantial withdrawal of military forces from the proximity of Ukraine’s borders.
Speech by President von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference 202221/02/2022 16:33:00
Speech given recently (19 February 2022) by President von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference 2022.
Ukraine: EU delivers emergency civil protection assistance21/02/2022 15:25:00
Following a request from the Government of Ukraine for emergency assistance due to the threat of further escalation, the European Commission is coordinating the delivery of essential supplies to support the civilian population via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.