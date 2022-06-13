EU News
|Printable version
Council adopts conclusions on the rights of the child
The Council day adopted conclusions on the EU strategy on the rights of the child, with a particular focus on the protection of children’s rights in crisis or emergency situations.
Against the background of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the Council notes the need to protect children facing armed conflicts and their consequences, in particular to protect them from recruitment by armed forces, trafficking in human beings, illegal adoption, sexual exploitation and separation from their families.
The Council calls on member states to improve the protection of children in emergency situations, including by:
- setting up reception procedures which ensure protective accommodation adapted to the needs of the child, guarantee their physical and mental health and provide them access to basic services
- providing assistance for unaccompanied children, including through the rapid appointment of a legal guardian or appropriate representation
- reinforcing policies to fight against trafficking of children, defining strategies for identifying victims of trafficking and raising awareness of the risk of exploitation among children and their families
- ensuring that emergencies are not instrumentalised in terms of guardianship of children and, in particular, that no adoption should take place during armed conflicts
The conclusions also cover the EU strategy on the rights of the child more broadly. In particular, the Council calls on member states to develop comprehensive policies to fulfil the rights of all children without any discrimination, to increase efforts to prevent and combat all forms of violence against children, to strengthen justice systems so that they are compliant with the rights of children, and to increase opportunities for children to be responsible and resilient members of the digital society.
- Council conclusions on the EU strategy on the rights of the child
- The EU strategy on the rights of the child (European Commission)
Press contacts
Press officer
+32 2 281 45 48
+32 470 88 21 99
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
Council conclusions at the start of the 12th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference13/06/2022 16:25:00
The European Union is committed to an open and rules-based multilateral trading system, with a modernised WTO at its core.
Address to solidarity event for Ukraine on margins of WTO ministerial conference, Geneva13/06/2022 15:25:00
Address to solidarity event for Ukraine on margins of WTO ministerial conference, Geneva (12 June 2022).
Council provides political guidance on international cooperation, open science and European missions13/06/2022 14:33:00
EU ministers responsible for research recently (10 June 2022) adopted three sets of conclusions establishing political guidelines on international cooperation in the field of research and innovation, on the promotion of open science policies and on the implementation of European missions.
Statement by President von der Leyen with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on the occasion of the President's visit to Kyiv13/06/2022 13:25:00
Statement given recently (11 June 2022) by President von der Leyen with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on the occasion of the President's visit to Kyiv.
State aid: Commission approves €400 million Portuguese recapitalisation scheme to support companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic13/06/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission has approved a €400 million Portuguese scheme to support strategic companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Terrorism: Council adopts conclusions intended to promote further actions to protect Europeans13/06/2022 10:38:00
The Council recently (09 June 2022) adopted conclusions on achievements and next steps in protecting Europeans from terrorism.
Judicial cooperation: Council adopts negotiating mandate on two proposals to improve information exchange13/06/2022 09:25:00
To step up the fight against cross-border crime, the Council recently (09 June 2022) adopted its negotiating mandates on a proposal regarding digital information exchange in terrorism cases and a proposal to establish a collaboration platform for joint investigation teams.
Ukraine: EU announces additional €205 million in humanitarian aid as Commissioner Lenarčič visits Ukraine10/06/2022 16:33:00
In light of the soaring humanitarian needs in Ukraine, Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, has visited Ukraine to meet humanitarian organisations and high level Ukrainian government officials to help coordinate the EU's crisis response on the ground.
EU Drugs Agency: Council adopts negotiating mandate on strengthening the role of the agency10/06/2022 15:25:00
To step up the fight against illegal drugs, the Council yesterday adopted its negotiating mandate on the proposal on the EU Drugs Agency, meant to turn the existing European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction into a fully fledged agency and strengthen its role.