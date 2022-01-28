EU News
Council adopts position on a common charger for electronic devices
The EU is working on a draft legislation that proposes a common standard port for all smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, portable speakers and video game consoles.
Member states recently (26 January 2022) agreed on a negotiating mandate for the common charger proposal. The proposal aims to makes sure that it is no longer needed to buy a new charger every time you purchase a new mobile phone or similar item and that all devices can be recharged using the same charger.
Reducing electronic waste
The proposal will improve consumer convenience by harmonising charging interfaces and fast charging technology. With this new law, the sale of chargers will be unbundled from the sale of electronic devices, so that a new charger will not necessarily be included when buying a new device. This will reduce the electronic waste associated with the production, transportation and disposal of chargers.
Council mandate
To improve consumer information, the Council added an annex to the proposal with a pictogram indicating whether a charging device is offered together with the device, as well as a label indicating charging specifications.
The Council text also clarifies technical specifications for a common charger.
Procedure
The recent mandate was approved by ambassadors in the Council's Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper), which allows the Council presidency to start negotiations with the European Parliament once the European Parliament agrees its position.
Background
The proposal for a common charger was tabled by the European Commission on 23 September 2021.
