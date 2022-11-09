Council and police seize large quantity of unlicensed fireworks

llegally stored fireworks worth between £6,000 and £10,000 were seized by North Lanarkshire Council’s Trading Standards Officers, assisted by Police Scotland, from an unlicensed premises in Wishaw on Friday.

The fireworks were stored alongside a gas fire and canister, flammable materials and liquids, and in the same unit as a running car engine. Anyone who sells fireworks is required to hold a license to store them, and all licensed premises are inspected by the council to ensure they are stored safely.

A man in attendance at the illegal store when officers visited was arrested on another matter, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in respect of the unlicensed fireworks storage.

“Following a complaint from the public about fireworks being advertised for sale, officers visited the unlicensed premises in Wishaw and found a large quantity of fireworks stored unsafely,” said Councillor Helen Loughran, Convener of the Environment and Climate Change Committee.

“The licensing system is in place to ensure fireworks are stored correctly and that only adults can buy them. So it is important that unlicensed traders who do not comply with the safety restrictions are identified and stopped from selling fireworks in our communities.”

Trading Standards also carried out test purchases of fireworks with young volunteers at a number of retail premises over the weekend. None of the premises sold to the underage volunteer.

“Our test purchase exercise showed that responsible retailers are following the rules around selling fireworks and verifying the age of anyone who attempts to buy them, which is good news for the public,” added Councillor Loughran.