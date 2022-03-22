Council approves conclusions on Cameroon

The Council yesterday approved conclusions on Cameroon stressing the importance that the EU attaches to its partnership with that country, and reaffirming the EU's readiness to intensify engagement with the government, local authorities and civil society on all areas of mutual interest.

In its conclusions the Council encourages the government of Cameroon to ensure a peaceful and inclusive political environment and welcomes the commitments made to strengthen local governance following the Major National Dialogue of 2019.

The Council remains, however, extremely concerned by the ongoing crisis in the North-West and South-West regions, and appeals for an immediate end to the violence, respect of human rights and humanitarian principles, unimpeded humanitarian access and a safe environment for humanitarian work. In the light of the situation, the Council underlines the EU's readiness to support any meaningful mediation initiative which might lead to a peaceful and long-term settlement.

The EU condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist actions by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Far North, and reaffirms its solidarity with Cameroon in this fight.

The EU will continue supporting Cameroon and Cameroonians in their efforts to build a stable and prosperous country for all, where human rights and democratic principles are fully respected.

