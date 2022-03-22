EU News
|Printable version
Council approves conclusions on Cameroon
The Council yesterday approved conclusions on Cameroon stressing the importance that the EU attaches to its partnership with that country, and reaffirming the EU's readiness to intensify engagement with the government, local authorities and civil society on all areas of mutual interest.
In its conclusions the Council encourages the government of Cameroon to ensure a peaceful and inclusive political environment and welcomes the commitments made to strengthen local governance following the Major National Dialogue of 2019.
The Council remains, however, extremely concerned by the ongoing crisis in the North-West and South-West regions, and appeals for an immediate end to the violence, respect of human rights and humanitarian principles, unimpeded humanitarian access and a safe environment for humanitarian work. In the light of the situation, the Council underlines the EU's readiness to support any meaningful mediation initiative which might lead to a peaceful and long-term settlement.
The EU condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist actions by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Far North, and reaffirms its solidarity with Cameroon in this fight.
The EU will continue supporting Cameroon and Cameroonians in their efforts to build a stable and prosperous country for all, where human rights and democratic principles are fully respected.
Press contacts
Press officer
+32 2 281 21 46
+32 470 88 04 02
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
A Strategic Compass for a stronger EU security and defence in the next decade22/03/2022 16:33:00
The Council yesterday formally approved the Strategic Compass, at a time when we witness the return of war in Europe.
President Donohoe's report to the President of the Euro Summit22/03/2022 15:25:00
The President of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe, has sent a letter to the President of the Euro Summit, Charles Michel, to report on the work of the Eurogroup. The letter will inform the discussion that Leaders will hold at the Euro Summit on 25 March 2022.
Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers, via pre-recorded video-message, a keynote speech at the ACES Award Ceremony22/03/2022 14:33:00
Ms Mariya Gabriel yesterday delivered a keynote speech at the ACES Award Ceremony, via pre-recorded video-message.
Speech by President von der Leyen at the opening ceremony of the 9th World Water Forum22/03/2022 11:33:00
Speech given yesterday by President von der Leyen at the opening ceremony of the 9th World Water Forum.
State aid: Commission approves €2 billion Austrian scheme under Recovery and Resilience Facility to support roll out of broadband networks22/03/2022 10:38:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €2 billion Austrian aid scheme made available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (‘RRF') to roll out passive infrastructure for fixed broadband access networks in areas of the country where there is no current or planned network able to provide at least 100 megabits per second (Mbps) download speed.
Ukraine: Commission launches special call to support Member States welcoming refugees from Ukraine and the phasing out of their reliance on fossil fuels from Russia22/03/2022 09:25:00
The Commission has launched a special call under the Technical Support Instrument (TSI) to support Member States welcoming refugees from Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country and the phasing out of their reliance on fossil fuels from Russia.
State aid: Commission approves €120 million Spanish scheme under Recovery and Resilience Facility to support sustainable rail freight transport21/03/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €120 million Spanish scheme made available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility ('RRF') to encourage freight traffic to shift from road to sustainable rail transport.
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Council extends sanctions regime until 31 March 202421/03/2022 13:25:00
The Council recently (18 March 2022) adopted a decision extending the framework for restrictive measures in view of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina until 31 March 2024.
Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the 8th Cohesion Forum21/03/2022 12:38:00
Ms Mariya Gabriel recently (18 March 2022) delivered a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the 8th Cohesion Forum.
Ukraine refugees: Operational guidelines to support Member States in applying the Temporary Protection Directive21/03/2022 11:33:00
Since the start of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, more than 3 million people have fled the country, with UN estimates suggesting that more than half of them are children.