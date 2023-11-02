National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Council care calculations called into question
North Yorkshire Council has been told to re-calculate how much a woman should pay for her care after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found issues with its predecessor’s sums.
The family of a woman, who sold her house when she moved into a care home, complained the former county council had wrongly taken into account money the woman had given relatives as gifts when calculating how much she should contribute to her costs.
The council was satisfied the money – totalling nearly £20,000 – was not given away to avoid paying more for her care home fees. This should have meant the council disregarded it when calculating how much she would have to pay. However, it did not do this, and the woman contributed towards the cost of her care for longer than she potentially should have done, and was left with outstanding care home fees she could not pay.
Paul Najsarek, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:
“The family said the woman’s sole reason for gifting the money was to help her children and grandchildren, and be able to see it while she was still alive.
“They told the council she had paid about 90% of her money towards her care home fees, and she had had no intention of avoiding paying her fair share, but the council still included this gifted money in its sums.
“During our investigation we found four other people have been potentially affected by the same issues, so I am pleased the council has accepted my recommendations to remedy this for both the woman whose family has complained and those others.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the Ombudsman has asked the council to complete a new financial assessment to calculate what her contribution should have been from the point her money fell below the capital limit for paying for care. It should also reimburse any overpayments the new assessment shows she has made and pay any outstanding fees it is responsible for.
The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council should review the financial assessments for the other people affected and make appropriate reimbursements to them where appropriate. It will also undertake a thorough review of its approach to deprivation of assets, gifting and notional capital to ensure its approach is in line with national guidance in future.
The Ombudsman’s findings were made against the former council, however the new unitary authority will carry out the recommendations.
Related Content : North Yorkshire County Council (22 013 262)
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Dental complaints on the rise31/10/2023 09:15:00
Complaints about NHS dental practices have risen by two-thirds with access, treatment, and fees, common causes for concern, according to England’s Health Ombudsman.
More action on sepsis needed as NHS Ombudsman still seeing same failings a decade on26/10/2023 15:15:00
The UK’s Health Ombudsman has warned that sepsis is still taking too many lives due to the same hospital failings we were seeing over ten years ago.
Ombudsman Rob Behrens responds to Proposals for a 21st Century Justice System10/10/2023 14:15:00
Ombudsman Rob Behrens yesterday responded to The Law Society publishing Proposals for a 21st Century Justice System, a report on changes to the civil justice system which would improve access to justice.
Ombudsman offices open joint consultation on Complaint Handling Code ahead of statutory requirements28/09/2023 13:10:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman and the Housing Ombudsman have launched consultations on a joint Complaint Handling Code.
Amplify the vulnerable and voiceless, Ombudsman says26/09/2023 09:15:00
“Focus on the vulnerable and voiceless” is the message coming from the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman’s latest annual review of adult care services.
Council fails to respond to restaurant nuisance complaints21/09/2023 16:15:00
A Brentwood homeowner, suffering years of distress because the council did not properly investigate her concerns about the restaurant next door to her, has had her complaint upheld by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
Mother left ‘too scared to try for another child’ after doctors failed her during labour18/09/2023 15:43:00
A pregnant woman with a mood disorder was left ‘confused and terrified’ after doctors failed to realise she was in labour and refused to call her partner to be with her.