EU News
|Printable version
Council gives final green light to adapted EU standardisation rules
The EU ministers gave their final approval to amend the European standardisation regulation.
The regulation lays down procedures for developing harmonised standards within the EU. These harmonised standards make it easier to place products on the single market and thereby strengthen the EU’s competitiveness.
Jozef Síkela, Czech minister for Industry and Trade yesterday said:
Standards make sure that the goods and products we use are safe. The EU's standardisation rules ensure this safety and makes them fit for the green and digital transition. The adopted amendment strengthens the involvement of member states in the decision-making process within the European standardisation organisations and ensures full respect of European values and fundamental rights, particularly in the area of new digital technologies.
The amendment introduces new requirements for European standardisation organisations (ESOs) to ensure the involvement of national standardisation bodies in the EU and the European Economic Area. Reinforcing the role of national representatives will improve the functioning of ESOs and enhance member states’ representation in their decision-making processes.
The amendment will also ensure the promotion of European values in developing European standards. That is particularly important in view of the ongoing digital transition.
Background
Although not always visible, European standards are essential in everyday life and play an important role in the internal market. They ensure that products such as toys and household appliances comply with EU law, are interoperable and are safe for citizens and for the environment.
Harmonised standards, which are developed at the request of the European Commission by one of the ESOs, are a well-established tool for promoting the technical conformity of products. The standards are open to voluntary, though widespread, use by manufacturers across the EU to comply with the essential requirements for products as defined in EU law.
Standards also help to ensure that European products and services, such as batteries and artificial intelligence, comply with data protection and cybersecurity rules and take environmental and other considerations into account.
On 2 February 2022, the Commission presented its proposal for an amendment to the standardisation regulation, together with a new standardisation strategy that outlines an EU approach to standards.
On 13 May 2022, the Council adopted its position on the proposed amendment to the European standardisation regulation.
On 12 October 2022, the Council and the European Parliament provisionally agreed on the amended standardisation regulation.
Next steps
Following the Council’s approval yesterday of the European Parliament's position, the legislative act was adopted.
After being signed by the President of the European Parliament and the President of the Council, it will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and will enter into force 20 days afterwards.
- Amended standardisation regulation
Press contacts
Press officer
+32 476 77 12 57
+32 2 281 28 46
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
Council adopts decision not to accept Russian documents issued in Ukraine and Georgia09/12/2022 16:33:00
The Council yesterday adopted a decision on the non-acceptance of Russian travel documents issued in Ukraine and Georgia.
‘Path to the Digital Decade’: Council adopts key policy programme for EU’s digital transformation09/12/2022 15:25:00
The Council adopted the 2030 policy programme ‘Path to the Digital Decade’, which ensures that the EU meets its objectives for a digital transformation in line with EU values.
The Gambia: Council increases the visa fee due to lack of cooperation on readmission09/12/2022 13:25:00
The Council yesterday adopted an implementing decision increasing the visa fee applied to nationals of The Gambia to €120, seeking to improve The Gambia’s cooperation on the return and readmission of its own nationals.
Taxation: Embracing the digital transition to help fight VAT fraud and support EU businesses09/12/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission yesterday proposed a series of measures to modernise and make the EU's Value-Added Tax (VAT) system work better for businesses and more resilient to fraud by embracing and promoting digitalisation.
ETS aviation: Council and Parliament strike provisional deal to reduce flight emissions09/12/2022 11:33:00
The Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional political agreement on the revision of the EU emissions trading system (EU ETS) rules applying to the aviation sector.
Taxation: New transparency rules require service providers to report crypto-asset transactions09/12/2022 10:33:00
The European Commission yesterday proposed new tax transparency rules for all service providers facilitating transactions in crypto-assets for customers resident in the European Union.
State aid: Commission approves €26.3 million Finnish measure to support SEVO in construction of hydroelectric pump storage07/12/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €26.3 million Finnish aid measure to support Suomen Energiavarasto Oy (‘SEVO') in the construction of an underground hydroelectric pump storage facility.
Deal on new law to ensure products causing deforestation are not sold in the EU06/12/2022 16:33:00
To fight climate change and biodiversity loss, the new law obliges companies to ensure that a series of products sold in the EU do not come from deforested land anywhere in the world.
EU and Canada to co-host the next International Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants06/12/2022 15:25:00
The outflow of refugees and migrants from Venezuela is currently one of the largest displacement crises in the world, with more than 7.1 million people having fled or left their country.
InvestEU: EIB invests in PBT's eco-friendly battery material production in Germany06/12/2022 14:33:00
The European Investment Bank (EIB), backed by the InvestEU programme, is granting a €36.7 million loan to Königswarter & Ebell, a fully-owned German subsidiary of Australia's Pure Battery Technologies (PBT).