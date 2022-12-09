Council gives final green light to adapted EU standardisation rules

The EU ministers gave their final approval to amend the European standardisation regulation.

The regulation lays down procedures for developing harmonised standards within the EU. These harmonised standards make it easier to place products on the single market and thereby strengthen the EU’s competitiveness.

Jozef Síkela, Czech minister for Industry and Trade yesterday said:

Standards make sure that the goods and products we use are safe. The EU's standardisation rules ensure this safety and makes them fit for the green and digital transition. The adopted amendment strengthens the involvement of member states in the decision-making process within the European standardisation organisations and ensures full respect of European values and fundamental rights, particularly in the area of new digital technologies.

The amendment introduces new requirements for European standardisation organisations (ESOs) to ensure the involvement of national standardisation bodies in the EU and the European Economic Area. Reinforcing the role of national representatives will improve the functioning of ESOs and enhance member states’ representation in their decision-making processes.

The amendment will also ensure the promotion of European values in developing European standards. That is particularly important in view of the ongoing digital transition.

Background

Although not always visible, European standards are essential in everyday life and play an important role in the internal market. They ensure that products such as toys and household appliances comply with EU law, are interoperable and are safe for citizens and for the environment.

Harmonised standards, which are developed at the request of the European Commission by one of the ESOs, are a well-established tool for promoting the technical conformity of products. The standards are open to voluntary, though widespread, use by manufacturers across the EU to comply with the essential requirements for products as defined in EU law.

Standards also help to ensure that European products and services, such as batteries and artificial intelligence, comply with data protection and cybersecurity rules and take environmental and other considerations into account.

On 2 February 2022, the Commission presented its proposal for an amendment to the standardisation regulation, together with a new standardisation strategy that outlines an EU approach to standards.

On 13 May 2022, the Council adopted its position on the proposed amendment to the European standardisation regulation.

On 12 October 2022, the Council and the European Parliament provisionally agreed on the amended standardisation regulation.

Next steps

Following the Council’s approval yesterday of the European Parliament's position, the legislative act was adopted.

After being signed by the President of the European Parliament and the President of the Council, it will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and will enter into force 20 days afterwards.

Amended standardisation regulation

