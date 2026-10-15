Council invests £2.43m in fleet via YPO framework

North Yorkshire Council (NYC) is investing £2.43 million in 13 new winter maintenance vehicles through YPO’s Specialist Vehicles procurement framework, helping to improve reliability, keep more roads open and boost public safety.

The multimillion-pound contract, confirmed this month (October), will replace ageing gritters and other vehicles used across North Yorkshire’s winter maintenance programme as the cold weather starts to bite.

NYC has purchased eight 18-tonne tippers/gritters, three 18-tonne four-wheel-drive dedicated gritters and one 7.5-tonne permanently mounted tipper/gritter. A 26-tonne hook-lift vehicle will also be acquired as part of the contract.

As well as meeting the council’s operational needs and the latest emissions standards, the vehicles will strengthen fleet reliability, helping to keep roads safe.

YPO facilitated the procurement and awarded the contract to Econ Engineering, a Ripon-based supplier and one of the UK’s largest manufacturers of winter maintenance vehicles.

Using the framework enabled the council to accelerate the procurement process while maintaining compliance and securing value for money.

Winter maintenance vehicles spread salt or grit to prevent ice, plough and remove snow, and treat priority routes before freezing conditions arrive. They help maintain access for emergency services and public transport, improve road safety and reduce weather-related disruption.

The investment forms part of the council’s seven-year vehicle replacement programme across North Yorkshire.

Ian Reed, YPO’s Fleet Category Lead, yesterday said:

“As one of YPO’s 13 member authorities, North Yorkshire Council was able to use our framework to shorten the procurement process while maintaining compliance and delivering value for money. “The council’s investment in 13 winter maintenance vehicles is a strong example of how our procurement solutions can help keep roads safe while supporting environmental goals and meeting emissions standards for the council.”

Dale Casson, of North Yorkshire Council, yesterday said:

“The back-office support offered by YPO’s clearly knowledgeable team is greatly appreciated. “They provided a helpful and friendly service that puts contact with people at the forefront, rather than relying solely on a web interface.”

YPO’s 1170 Specialist Vehicles framework provides access to vehicles and ancillary products, primarily weighing 3.5 tonnes and above. It covers refuse collection vehicles, fire appliances, ambulances, tippers, sweepers, gully emptiers, winter maintenance vehicles and more.

To find out more about YPO’s 1170 Specialist Vehicles framework, visit the YPO website.