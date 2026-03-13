Scottish Government
|Printable version
Council leaders urged to agree package to avoid industrial action in schools
Joint letter from Education Secretary and teaching union.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth and General Secretary of EIS Andrea Bradley have written a joint letter to all council leaders, urging them to take the decisions needed to avoid industrial action.
The letter states:
“We are writing to you ahead of tomorrow’s Cosla Leaders meeting to urge you to take the decisions needed to avoid industrial action and to join us in implementing a reduction in class contact time (RCCT). Both Scottish Ministers and the EIS have now signed up to the plans to implement the 90- minute RCCT across Scotland that you will be considering tomorrow. It has taken a lot of intensive work to get to this point.
“It is clear that an agreement can now be reached that would see RCCT implemented by August 2027 in Primary and Special Schools, and by August 2029 in Secondary. This phased approach is intended to give councils the time and capacity required to manage recruitment and local planning effectively, and the Scottish Government and teacher unions will work with you to assist in that task.”
Background
Reduction in class contact time: Letter to council leaders – gov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/council-leaders-urged-to-agree-package-to-avoid-industrial-action-in-schools/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
New package of support for parents13/03/2026 12:10:00
Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan 2026-2031 published.
Strengthening additional support for learning13/03/2026 10:20:00
Delivering better experiences for learners, teachers and practitioners to thrive.
Glasgow Union Corner Fire response12/03/2026 16:30:00
Ministerial Board established to coordinate recovery effort.
Independent Commission on the Criminalisation of the Purchase of Sex12/03/2026 15:05:00
Former Deputy Chief Constable of Police Scotland Fiona Taylor has been appointed to lead an independent Commission which will consider how to safely and effectively criminalise the purchase of sex in Scotland.
Cancer patients to benefit from expanded Single Point of Contact support12/03/2026 13:05:00
Successful initiative to be rolled out across the country.
Progress on salmon farming reforms11/03/2026 14:20:00
No new regulation needed on salmon mortalities.
Families freed from school meal debt11/03/2026 13:20:00
Fund cleared historic debt in over 70,000 cases across Scotland.
£2.2 million boost for volunteering across Scotland11/03/2026 10:05:00
Volunteering Support Fund 2025-27 grants announced.