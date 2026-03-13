Council leaders urged to agree package to avoid industrial action in schools

Joint letter from Education Secretary and teaching union.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth and General Secretary of EIS Andrea Bradley have written a joint letter to all council leaders, urging them to take the decisions needed to avoid industrial action.

The letter states:

“We are writing to you ahead of tomorrow’s Cosla Leaders meeting to urge you to take the decisions needed to avoid industrial action and to join us in implementing a reduction in class contact time (RCCT). Both Scottish Ministers and the EIS have now signed up to the plans to implement the 90- minute RCCT across Scotland that you will be considering tomorrow. It has taken a lot of intensive work to get to this point.

“It is clear that an agreement can now be reached that would see RCCT implemented by August 2027 in Primary and Special Schools, and by August 2029 in Secondary. This phased approach is intended to give councils the time and capacity required to manage recruitment and local planning effectively, and the Scottish Government and teacher unions will work with you to assist in that task.”