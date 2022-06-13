EU News
Council provides political guidance on international cooperation, open science and European missions
EU ministers responsible for research recently (10 June 2022) adopted three sets of conclusions establishing political guidelines on international cooperation in the field of research and innovation, on the promotion of open science policies and on the implementation of European missions.
Principles and values for international cooperation in research and innovation
The Council conclusions set out the values and principles which must guide international cooperation in research and innovation, including scientific freedom, gender equality, research excellence and protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights. Ministers agreed to launch a multilateral dialogue with the EU’s main partners on the basis of those principles and values with a view to ensuring balanced and mutually beneficial international cooperation.
A statement was added to the conclusions on the consequences of Russian military aggression against Ukraine in the field of research and innovation.
The conclusions follow on from the Council conclusions of 28 September 2021 on the global approach to research and innovation, which outline the EU’s strategy for international cooperation in a changing world.
The conclusions also follow up on the Council Recommendation on a Pact for Research and Innovation, adopted on 26 November 2021, which recommends that Member States apply a set of values and principles for research and innovation in the Union.
- Conclusions on principles and values for international cooperation in research and innovation
- Conclusions on principles and values for international cooperation in research and innovation – statement on Russian military aggression against Ukraine
Open science
The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the need for immediate open access to scientific publications, as rapid access to the latest research results has proved essential in order to deliver rapid responses to the epidemiological crisis. Open and more accessible science has a crucial role to play in enhancing the quality, efficiency, transparency and integrity of research and innovation.
In its conclusions on open science, the Council proposes joint action throughout the European Research Area in three areas: the reform of research assessment systems, developing capacities for academic publishing and scientific communication and promoting multilingualism to raise the profile of EU research results. Improvements in these three areas will make research careers more attractive, facilitate scientific exchanges and bring science and society closer together.
European missions
European missions are among the major novelties of the Horizon Europe Framework Programme. They aim to resolve major societal challenges such as climate change, action against cancer, healthy oceans and waters, climate-neutral and smart cities and healthy soils. By setting time frames and measurable goals, European missions develop a systemic and coordinated approach which aims to combine research and innovation, strategic measures and legislative initiatives in all sectoral policies with a view to having a broad societal impact.
In its conclusions on European missions, the Council provides guidance on their governance mechanisms, on investments from EU programmes and policies and their relationship to national and local policies, programmes and initiatives, on the monitoring, review and evaluation framework, and on citizen engagement.
