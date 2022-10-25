Council sets out EU position for UN climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh (COP27)

The Council yesterday approved conclusions that will serve as the EU’s general negotiating position for the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to be held from 6 to 18 November 2022.

In its conclusions, the Council underlines the opportunities that ambitious climate action brings for the planet, the global economy and the people, and the importance of ensuring a just transition towards sustainable climate resilient economies and societies, that leaves no one behind.

Anna Hubáčková, Czech minister of the environment yesterday said:

All eyes will be on us in Sharm El-Sheikh. The EU has always been at the forefront of climate action and we will continue to lead by example. Protecting our planet for future generations requires a strong common global action. I am glad the EU has proved today that it is serious in its ambitions.

Member states highlight that global ambition must increase substantially to keep the 1.5°C objective within reach, in line with the Paris Agreement. They underline that collectively, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and their updates are currently insufficient. Therefore, all countries should come forward with ambitious targets and policies and major economies in particular should revisit and strengthen their NDCs in time for COP 27.

The Council recalls that in June 2022 the Council agreed its position on the essential elements of the ‘Fit for 55’ package that will enable the EU to implement its NDC and reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, and to achieve climate neutrality at the latest by 2050 and aim to achieve negative emissions thereafter. It notes the advancement of the legislative process for the adoption of the climate package thus far and the aim to conclude negotiations of these essential elements by the end of 2022, in a balanced manner. It stands ready as soon as possible after the conclusions of these negotiations to update, as appropriate, the NDC of the EU and its Member States, in line with § 29 of the Glasgow Climate Pact to reflect how the final outcome of the essential elements of ‘Fit for 55’ package implements on EU headline target as agreed by the European Council in December 2020.

The Council recalls the EU member states’ continued commitments as agreed with social partners, and also calls on all Parties, to close the book on unabated coal through a phasedown and ending inefficient fossil fuel subsidies to accelerate their energy transition, and to deliver on the Glasgow Climate Pact in a way that benefits workers and communities.

The Council acknowledges that all countries must enhance adaptation efforts while urgently reducing emissions. They underline that a clear progress towards the Global Goal on Adaptation is key and thus the EU will continue to support and constructively engage in the two-year Glasgow-Sharm-el-Sheikh work programme on the Global Goal on Adaptation. The Goal’s purpose is to achieve a better understanding of how to enhance adaptive capacity, strengthen resilience and reduce vulnerability to protect people, livelihoods and ecosystems.

The Council calls on all countries to scale up their efforts to mobilise finance from all sources to support climate action and to mainstream climate in all financial flows. It recalls that the EU and its Member States are the largest contributor to international public climate finance. It renews the strong commitment made by the EU and its member states to continue scaling up their international climate finance towards the developed countries’ goal of mobilising at least USD 100 billion per year as soon as possible and through to 2025 from a wide variety of sources. The Council expects the goal will be met in 2023.

The Council looks forward to the continuation of the Glasgow Dialogue to discuss arrangements for funding of activities for averting, minimising and addressing loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change. It reiterates its readiness to engage constructively with partner countries, including through a new agenda item that would make full use of the Glasgow Dialogue to promptly strengthen the existing institutions providing support towards averting, minimising and addressing the risk of loss and damage, and to deliver concrete solutions to the challenges faced by most vulnerable countries.

In this context, the Council welcomes the ‘Early Warnings for All’ initiative launched by the UN Secretary General with the objective to cover everyone on Earth with early warning systems within 5 years. It welcomes the G7 Leaders’ commitment to work towards a Global Shield against Climate Risks for poor and vulnerable countries and people and commits to support these efforts including through the Climate and Disaster Risk Finance and Insurance (CDRFI).

In addition, the EU is determined to work with all Parties to:

Foster the discussion on the future of UNFCCC;

Discuss ways forward to implement climate action in the agricultural sector sustainably,

Enable the ambitious implementation of the Glasgow Work Programme on Action for Climate Empowerment

Address the gender dimension.

Background

COP27 will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on 6-18 November 2022. The Egyptian Presidency has set 4 goals:

Mitigation: implementation of the Glasgow Pact, reviewed ambition on NDCs

Adaptation: progress on the Global Goal on Adaptation, adaptation at the forefront of global action

Finance: follow-up on the existing commitments and pledges, progress on delivery of the annual USD 100 billion

Collaboration: between governments, the private sector and civil society.

The Paris Agreement (PA) was adopted in 2015 at the 21st UN Climate Change Conference (COP 21) and entered into force on 4 November 2016. It counts to date 186 parties. It sets out the dual goals of mitigation (limiting the global average temperature increase to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C) and adaptation (increasing Parties’ ability to adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change and making finance flows consistent with a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development).

