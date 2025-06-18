An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Scotland’s Chief Statistician yesterday released the latest Council Tax Collection Statistics which provides Council Tax collection figures for Scottish local authorities, up to and including the financial year 2024-25.

In 2024-25 for Scotland as a whole, the total amount of Council Tax billed (after Council Tax Reduction) was £3.077 billion. Of this total, £2.938 billion, or 95.5 per cent, was collected by 31 March 2025. This provisional in-year collection rate is the same as the figure for the previous year.

Between 1999-00 and 2024-25, the overall total amount of Council Tax billed in Scotland was £54.034 billion, of which £52.531 billion, or 97.2 per cent, was collected by 31 March 2025.

Provisional in-year Council Tax collection rates for 2024-25 ranged from 89.5 per cent to 98.2 per cent across the 32 local authorities. In-year collection rates have exceeded 95 per cent over the past decade, except in 2020-21 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Background

The full statistical publication is available at: Council Tax Collection Statistics, 2024-25. This publication contains figures on Council Tax, covering the financial years 1999-00 to 2024-25.

The information published is used by Scottish Government to monitor council’s collection levels relating to council tax. Information is collected relating to the amounts billed and received and the year to which the payment refers. This information is also required by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for national accounts purposes, and by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA).

The next annual publication for financial year 2025-26 will be published in June 2026.

Further information on Council Tax Collection statistics, including previous publications can be accessed on the Scottish Government’s Local Government Finance statistics pages.

Official statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff – more information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland can be accessed at: About our statistics - gov.scot