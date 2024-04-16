Scottish Government
Council tax frozen across Scotland
Argyll & Bute to keep rates at 2023-24 levels.
A council tax freeze will be delivered in all of Scotland’s local authorities after Argyll & Bute became the final council to accept Scottish Government funding to keep rates at last year’s levels.
As a result, council taxpayers in all but one of Scotland’s council areas will not pay any more for their bills than they did in 2023-24. Households in Inverclyde will receive a planned one-off rebate in May to reverse the impact of their 8.2% increase in council tax.
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said:
“We know many households continue to struggle with the impact of rising prices, and this council tax freeze – funded by the Scottish Government – is just one of many ways that we’re offering support. Council tax is already lower in Scotland than elsewhere in the UK, and over two million households will now benefit from this freeze.
“We deeply value the role local authorities play in Scotland’s communities, which is why – in the face of a profoundly challenging financial situation – we have made available record funding of more than £14 billion to councils in 2024-25, a real-terms increase of 2.5% compared with the previous year.”
Background
The Scottish Government allocated £147 million for local authorities who agreed a council tax freeze. The Deputy First Minister also confirmed to COSLA and Council Leaders a further £62.7 million to councils freezing council tax which comprises:
- £45 million in consequentials resulting from the recent announcement on ring-fenced Adult Social Care funding in England
- A £17.7 million increase to the local government General Revenue Grant
The Islands Cost of Living fund will also be increased by £4 million.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/council-tax-frozen-across-scotland/
