Council Tax Reduction supports over 450,000 households

Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released the latest annual Council Tax Reduction statistics. In March 2024, Scotland’s Council Tax Reduction scheme supported 461,550 households (an increase of 1.6 per cent from 454,350 in March 2023) and the total weekly income forgone by local authorities was £7.543 million (an increase of 2.4 per cent from £7.364 million in March 2023).

The total number of CTR recipients in Scotland increased over the course of 2023-24 with the largest change, an increase of 1.4 per cent, observed in May 2023 compared to the previous month. The number of CTR recipients in Scotland increased between April and May 2023 then remained relatively stable until December. There was a one month downtick in January before increasing to 461,550 CTR recipients in March 2024. This is a contrast to the overall decrease seen in 2022-23.

In March 2024, the total number of CTR recipients in Scotland was 16 per cent (90,830 recipients) lower than it was when the scheme began (April 2013).

Background

The publication contains figures on Council Tax Reduction recipients and income forgone by local authorities; and further analysis relating to age, gender, family status, deprivation on caseload and weekly award of CTR. This publication makes references to the previously published annual statistics from March 2023 for comparative purposes.

The information published is used by the Scottish Government, interested bodies and the general public to monitor the number of people receiving Council Tax Reduction and the amounts being spent on the scheme. The figures are used to help allocate funding for future years.

Tables showing Council Tax Reduction recipients and income forgone in each local authority are published monthly. This news release provides the annual compendium and supplements the monthly release for the data period up to March 2024 published on 14 May 2024.

Further information on Council Tax Reduction statistics, including previous publications can be accessed at:

https://www.gov.scot/collections/local-government-finance-statistics/#counciltaxreduction

Official statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff – more information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland can be accessed at: https://www.gov.scot/publications/about-our-statistics/