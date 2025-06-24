Scottish Government
Council Tax Reduction supports over 450,000 households
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s Chief Statistician yesterday released the latest annual Council Tax Reduction statistics.
In March 2025, Scotland’s Council Tax Reduction scheme supported 458,120 households (a decrease of 0.7% from 461,550 in March 2024). The number of CTR recipients is now 17% (94,260 recipients) lower in March 2025 than when the scheme began in April 2013.
The total weekly income forgone by local authorities was £7.584 million (an increase of 0.5% from £7.543 million in March 2024). On average, CTR recipients saved just over £850 a year on Council Tax.
Background
Council Tax Reduction in Scotland: 2024-2025 contains figures on Council Tax Reduction recipients and income forgone by local authorities; and further analysis relating to age, gender, family status, deprivation on caseload and weekly award of CTR. This publication makes references to the previously published annual statistics from March 2024 for comparative purposes.
The information published is used by the Scottish Government, interested bodies and the general public to monitor the number of people receiving Council Tax Reduction and the amounts being spent on the scheme. The figures are used to help allocate funding for future years.
Tables showing Council Tax Reduction recipients and income forgone in each local authority are published monthly. This news release provides the annual compendium and supplements the monthly release for the data period up to March 2025 published on 13 May 2025.
Further information on Council Tax Reduction statistics, including previous publications can be accessed at: https://www.gov.scot/collections/local-government-finance-statistics/#counciltaxreduction
Official Statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff – more information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland can be accessed at: https://www.gov.scot/publications/about-our-statistics/
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/council-tax-reduction-supports-over-450-000-households-3/
