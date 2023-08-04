WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Council-maintained schools continue to outperform academies – new LGA research
Schools that remain within their council have continued to outshine those that converted to academies, according to new research commissioned by the Local Government Association.
A new report, analysing Ofsted inspection outcomes by school type, has found 93 per cent of council-maintained schools were rated outstanding or good as of 31 January 2023, compared to 87 per cent of academies that were graded since they converted.
The LGA, which represents councils, says this is evidence as to why councils should be given the powers to open new maintained schools, and is a reminder of the excellent track record of councils in school improvement and maintaining educational standards. Councils were last able to open maintained schools in 2012.
It is also calling for councils to be given the powers to direct all schools to admit pupils without a school place. Councils are currently unable to require academies to do so.
The report, by Angel Solutions, also found, since August 2018:
- 72 per cent of council-maintained schools retained their outstanding rating, compared to 60 per cent of outstanding academies that received inspections in their current form and did not inherit grades from their former maintained school status
- 40 per cent of academies without grade inheritance fell by at least one grade, compared with 28 per cent of maintained
- 57 per cent of academies that were an academy in August 2018 improved to a good or outstanding grade, compared to 73 per cent of maintained schools from the same starting point
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, said:
“Our research is a reminder of the superb performance of council-maintained schools, and yet further evidence of why councils should be allowed to open their own schools again.
“Academisation can be the right choice and a good choice for some schools, and we fully recognise the positive progress schools that became academies have made.
“Councils want to ensure that every child gets the very best education and schooling in life. That is why it is vital they are given a central role in providing education and that government recognises councils as the excellent education partner they are.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Conservative government is “flirting with a recession” – TUC responds to interest rate hike04/08/2023 12:15:00
The TUC this week warned that Britain is “teetering on the brink of recession” as new analysis showed that employment is falling in the majority of UK industries.
Sentiment stable and output falls while SME investment plans are scaled back as rising finance costs bite – CBI SME Trends Survey04/08/2023 11:15:00
Sentiment among SME manufacturers was stable for a second successive quarter in July, though this represents a relative improvement compared with the sharp declines seen 2022 and in early 2023, according to the CBI’s latest SME Trends survey.
TUC – Britain “teetering on the brink of recession” as employment falls in majority of UK industries03/08/2023 15:25:00
The TUC has warned that Britain is “teetering on the brink of recession” as new analysis shows that employment is falling in the majority of UK industries.
Do you know someone who works in childcare?03/08/2023 12:15:00
The TUC is looking for childcare workers to take part in a survey, to find out more about the challenges they face at work and their suggestions for how to recruit and retain more staff in the sector.
NHS Confederation - Launch of research project investigating how ICS have made use of health inequalities funding02/08/2023 15:25:00
The NHS Confederation is working with Leeds Beckett University, Clarity and the CQC to understand how ICS are working to reduce health inequalities.
Audit Wales - Fears raised that new building safety regime is not being prioritised and resourced02/08/2023 12:25:00
Welsh Government has prioritised implementing actions following the Grenfell disaster, however much uncertainty remains about how the new scheme will be implemented
UK Space Agency: Boost for broadband and 5G coverage revolution rollout as government explores plan to open £160 million satellites fund01/08/2023 12:12:00
A potential £160 million scheme to fund next generation of satellite communications development and boost UK’s leadership in ever-growing global satellite market.
CBI comments on latest UK Government Energy Announcements31/07/2023 16:05:00
CBI has commented on latest UK Government Energy Announcements.
Latest CBI monthly services sector survey and growth indicator31/07/2023 12:15:00
Weakness In Services And Distribution Leads Fall In Private Sector Activity – CBI Growth Indicator.
‘Crucial to delivering care’: LGA responds to £600m social care workforce funding31/07/2023 09:20:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to a government announcement of £600 million over the next two years to boost the capacity of the social care workforce and funding for the social care sector