Councils also need clarity over public health cash – LGA on drug and alcohol treatment funding

Responding to £421 million to councils to provide drug and alcohol treatment, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board said:

“This additional funding is important in helping to support councils to address drug and alcohol dependency and will make a real difference to transforming the lives of those who need it in our communities.

“Councils stand ready to work with the Government to make sure everyone gets the right treatment and support. For many problem users, their first experience of treatment is the catalyst for getting the help they need to address their physical and mental health problems.

“However, councils’ allocations for the local public health grant from April, which also goes to fund local addiction support services, has still yet to be announced leaving the future of many vital services in doubt.

“The Government should give these services long term certainty by urgently publishing the public health settlement which help councils plan for the future.”

£421 million to boost drug and alcohol treatment across England