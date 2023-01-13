WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
‘Councils are intrinsic to a net zero future’ – LGA statement on net zero review
Cllr David Renard, Environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association Responds to the publication of the independent net zero review report
“We are pleased the review recognises the importance of local government in delivering net zero. Councils understand the urgent need to tackle climate change and are intrinsic to transitioning our places and empowering our communities and businesses to a net zero future.
“Only councils can mobilise and join-up climate action in our towns, cities and rural areas. The Review’s focus on policy and funding stability over the long term is important for councils, and so is giving them the flexibility to respond to the different opportunities and challenges in places.
“We look forward to considering the report in full. To ensure councils are able to deliver on their ambitious plans, the Government must work with councils and businesses on a national fiscal and policy framework to address the climate emergency and achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
GDP: Holding down pay is putting our economy in a doom loop, says TUC13/01/2023 16:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on today’s (Friday) GDP data, which shows growth declining 0.3 per cent in the three months to November.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest performance statistics and winter situation report13/01/2023 13:25:00
Dr Layla McCay director of policy at the NHS Confederation, responds to the performance figures for the NHS in England and the latest winter sitrep
UNICEF - Urgent action needed as acute malnutrition threatens the lives of millions of vulnerable children13/01/2023 12:25:00
United Nations agencies are calling for urgent action to protect the most vulnerable children in the 15 countries hardest hit by an unprecedented food and nutrition crisis.
UKHSA - National flu and COVID-19 surveillance reports published13/01/2023 10:25:00
Weekly national influenza and coronavirus (COVID-19) report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.
Scottish income tax report covers key audit risks13/01/2023 09:15:00
The National Audit Office (NAO) published a report- Opens in a new window yesterday on HMRC’s administration of Scottish income tax, including the final calculation of Scottish revenues for the 2020/21 tax year.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest performance statistics & winter situation report12/01/2023 15:15:00
Dr Layla McCay director of policy at the NHS Confederation, responds to the performance figures for the NHS in England and the latest winter sitrep
Audit Scotland - Scotland's councils face mounting financial challenges12/01/2023 14:15:00
Councils across Scotland faced significant financial challenges during 2021/22 and are now entering the most difficult budget setting context seen for many years. Increasingly difficult choices about spending priorities will need to be made.
Sentiment recovers but outlook for financial services firms remains gloomy – CBI/PWC Financial Services Survey12/01/2023 13:15:00
Sentiment among financial services recovered in the three months to December (+10% from -55% in September), despite gloomy expectations for activity in the quarter ahead, according to the latest CBI/PwC Financial Services Survey.
LGA - Coastal landfill time bomb needs urgent action12/01/2023 12:15:00
Hundreds of historic coastal landfill sites across the country are at risk of polluting Britain’s beaches and waterways, a new survey reveals.
Millions left in the cold and dark as someone on a prepayment meter cut off every 10 seconds, reveals Citizens Advice12/01/2023 11:15:00
New research from Citizens Advice found that 3.2 million people across Great Britain ran out of credit on their prepayment meter last year because they couldn’t afford to top up. That’s one person every 10 seconds - cut off from their energy supply as the cost-of-living crisis left people struggling to keep the lights on.