‘Councils are intrinsic to a net zero future’ – LGA statement on net zero review

Cllr David Renard, Environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association Responds to the publication of the independent net zero review report

“We are pleased the review recognises the importance of local government in delivering net zero. Councils understand the urgent need to tackle climate change and are intrinsic to transitioning our places and empowering our communities and businesses to a net zero future.

“Only councils can mobilise and join-up climate action in our towns, cities and rural areas. The Review’s focus on policy and funding stability over the long term is important for councils, and so is giving them the flexibility to respond to the different opportunities and challenges in places.

“We look forward to considering the report in full. To ensure councils are able to deliver on their ambitious plans, the Government must work with councils and businesses on a national fiscal and policy framework to address the climate emergency and achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner.”

Review of Net Zero - GOV.UK