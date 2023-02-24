WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
‘Councils central to supporting everyone into work’: LGA responds to latest NEET figures
Responding to latest figures showing there were 788,000 young people not in education, employment or training in the last three months of 2022, up from 724,000 in the quarter to September, Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board, said:
“It is vital that young people have the opportunities to increase their skills and retrain, including being offered the right careers advice and guidance.
“As these figures illustrate, councils have seen significant growth in the number of young people who are not active in the labour market, in particular due to mental ill-health which requires a holistic support offer.
“Councils and combined authorities are central to identifying and supporting everyone into work, education or training. Their various roles in providing services such as housing, family services, public health, adult and community learning and money advice, working alongside partners in health and care, make them ideally placed to bring employment and skills initiatives together.
“Devolving careers advice, post-16 and skills budgets and powers to local areas, would allow councils, schools, colleges and employers to work together to improve provision for young people so that they can get on in life.”
