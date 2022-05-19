Councils collaborate on mail services to cut costs

CASE STUDY

In 2015 Kirklees Council led a Northern tendering process to procure postal services through the collaboration of a group of councils. To take advantage of the significant savings that can be made from high-volume mail, Kirklees Council sought to form one consortium with its neighbouring Councils across Yorkshire, Humber and the Association of Greater Manchester Authorities (AGMA). Whistl was awarded the contract being the top scoring provider in delivery, planning, implementation and training. In 2022, the group consisted of 26 councils.

The challenge

To reduce costs and improve the efficiency of the Council’s mailing activities covering up to 8 million items of post such as daily mail and annual billing. Whistl provide collections for unsorted and sorted, 1st and 2nd class mailings.

Solution

Mail workshops were held across the Northern region to help staff improve the quality and efficiency of its mailing activities, from maximising savings on machine-readable mail to using more cost-effective services that save on print, stationery and consumables.

The results

Over £240,000 savings made against the standard RM6017 framework

Reduced print, stationery and consumable costs

Improved collection and delivery reliability

Excellent account management with regular reviews to continuously improve mail quality

Quicker, more straightforward tendering process using the CCS framework

Zoe Morgan-Kriek and Chris O’Hara, Group Leads, Yorkshire & Humber Collaborative Group said:

"The initial transition using Whistl worked extremely well and managed with lots of support and advice for maximising the mail read rates increased to around 98%. They reduced their postage costs, received excellent account management and advice on operational issues. In short, they found Whistl to be quick, flexible, efficient, and most importantly secure. Whistl won the Call Off contract being the top scoring provider in the delivery of service, contract management, planning, implementation, and training."

If you have any questions or would like to know more about our Postal Services and Solutions framework, please get in touch with the team.