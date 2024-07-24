National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Councils compounding residents’ concerns by failing to deliver improvements on time
People who have been treated poorly by their local council are all too often having their situations made worse when their council delays putting things right.
In its annual review of local government complaints, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman highlights for the first time that more than one in five remedies (20.8%) by councils are being implemented later than agreed.
This means that people, who have already gone through the process of complaining to their local authority, and then to the Ombudsman, are waiting even longer for things to be put right.
Nearly 60% of all authorities against whom a remedy was required have a late compliance registered against them.
The Ombudsman’s report also details how it is now upholding 80% of the investigations it carries out, up from 74% in 2022-23.
Ms Amerdeep Somal, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:
“What we’re seeing in the majority of cases isn’t a lack of care or an inability to take responsibility for what has gone wrong, but a sector struggling to cope.
“Councils want to comply with our recommendations, accept responsibility when things go wrong, and provide good services to residents, and our 99.5% compliance rate indicates this is the case. But all too often resources and finances prevent them from doing so as swiftly as they should.
“However, there are a small number of councils that seem unwilling to respond to our investigations as we expect them to, and we have had to tell those councils that we will issue a witness summons for them to provide information that should otherwise be forthcoming.
“Regardless of the reason for the delays in responding, the impact is the same on the people at the centre of the complaints and councils risk losing the opportunity to restore faith when things have gone wrong.
"I urge those few councils that do not talk to us and engage in the process to get on board to benefit their local residents. The service improvement recommendations we make are practical steps that should be in the gift of local authorities to put in place. If councils are unable to implement them in the timescales we require, they should let us know before they agree to them.”
The highest area of complaint across the Ombudsman’s casework remains complaints about poor services for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. This area now dominates its casework, making up 26% of all complaints the service received in the period and 42% of all upheld complaints. The Ombudsman found fault in 92% of the education cases it investigated and the numbers are increasing rapidly.
Another key area was Adult Social Care Services, which made up 14% of the Ombudsman’s casework; 80% of investigated complaints were upheld.
Complaints about housing and homelessness made up a further 16% of casework, with 84% of investigations upheld – a situation particularly acute in London.
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Councils and NHS need to work more closely to improve local care18/07/2024 14:15:00
Integrated Care Systems are not doing enough to put the vulnerable people they support at the heart of what they do, according to a new report issued jointly by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman and the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman.
Tower Hamlets to review housing register applications following Ombudsman investigation11/07/2024 16:15:00
London Borough of Tower Hamlets has agreed to review the way it allocates properties after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman uncovered it had a long backlog in processing applications to join its housing register.
Kent care provider refuses to refund family’s fees11/07/2024 15:15:00
A Gravesend care provider has refused to refund fees it charged a family for their relative’s care, despite the Ombudsman saying it should do so.
Ombudsman raises concerns after rise in complaints about AJM Healthcare24/05/2024 14:15:00
Ombudsman Rebecca Hilsenrath has written to NHS wheelchair services provider AJM Healthcare to share her concerns following a sharp increase in complaints about the company.
Tower Hamlets did not do enough to help family facing homelessness in the borough14/05/2024 16:15:00
London borough of Tower Hamlets did not do enough to help a family who were about to be evicted by their landlord, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found.
Woman had her breast implants unnecessarily removed after being wrongly told they had ruptured29/04/2024 11:15:00
A woman had unnecessary surgery to remove her breast implants after doctors wrongly told her that one had ruptured, according to an investigation by England’s NHS Ombudsman.
Suffolk to apologise to family for failing to educate girl for 18 months26/04/2024 14:10:00
Suffolk County Council has not done enough to provide an education to a young girl with special educational needs, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.