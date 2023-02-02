‘Councils determined to improve housing conditions’ – LGA responds to damp and mould findings

Councils continue to fully support efforts to inspect homes and drive up standards in both the social housing and private rented sector.

Responding to the initial findings of the Regulator of Social Housing on damp and mould in social housing, Cllr Darren Rodwell, Housing spokesperson at the Local Government Association, said:

“We recognise the findings of this report. Councils continue to fully support efforts to inspect homes and drive up standards in both the social housing and private rented sector. While this study shows that the vast majority of social housing is safe and decent, councils are determined to improve housing conditions for all social and private tenants.

“The LGA continues to work with professional bodies, as well as the Government, to discuss possible solutions on improving housing standards – including those relating to damp and mould in tenanted properties.”

Regulator of Social Housing publishes initial findings on damp and mould in social housing