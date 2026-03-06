Councils letting rogue landlords off the hook

Rogue landlords are being let off the hook as new data shows councils have collected just a quarter of the total fines issued to them.

Between 2023/24 and 2024/25 of 285 English councils, a total of almost £30 million in civil penalties were imposed on private landlords for housing offences. In spite of this just a quarter of that amount (almost £7.5 million) was actually collected.

Overall, almost 3,700 civil penalties were issued to landlords over the same period.

The research, based on Freedom of Information requests sent to all English councils responsible for enforcement in the private rented sector, was undertaken by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA).

With the Renters’ Rights Act due to come into force from 1st May, the data shows that councils are failing to collect the funds they desperately need to fund enforcement action in the market. The Act will increase the maximum amount that can be levied in civil penalties from £7,000 to £40,000.

The NRLA is warning that without a major increase in upfront funding for council enforcement teams, rogue and criminal landlords will continue to slip through the net. Aside from leaving tenants exposed to poor practice, it is undermining the reputation of the vast majority of landlords who meet their responsibilities and provide good quality homes.

In addition, the NRLA is calling on the Government to:

Champion better enforcement by establishing a new Chief Environmental Health Officer post which would have a national remit.

Undertake a full assessment of the resources local authority enforcement teams currently have, and will need, to enforce the Renters’ Rights Act.

Encourage greater transparency by requiring councils to publish an annual report on enforcement activity related to the private rented sector in their area.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“Tenants and the vast majority of responsible landlords will rightly be fed up with our findings. “For too long a minority of rogue and criminal operators have allowed to act with impunity, bringing the sector into disrepute. It is galling then to see that those breaking the law are still failing to pay the price – leaving good landlords to pick up the tab in licensing fees. “This also raises serious questions about how ready councils are to enforce the Renters’ Rights Act, and about the adequacy of the upfront funding provided to them to support enforcement action.”

Notes:

The NRLA sent Freedom of Information requests to all local authorities in England responsible for enforcement in the private rented sector to establish: The total amount of income they have levied in civil penalties relating to housing offences committed by private landlords in 2023/24 and 2024/25. The total amount of income collected in civil penalties relating to housing offences to private landlords per year in 2023/24 and 2024/25.



In total, 285 councils responded. It shows that, in 2023/24 and 2024/25 combined, a total of £29,707,273 of civil penalties were levied on private landlords for housing offences, but only £7,389,398 was collected. This means that just a quarter (24.9%) of all civil penalties levied on landlords were collected by councils.

Overall, during this period, a total of 3,695 civil penalties were issued by local authorities in England for an array of offences connected to the private rented sector.